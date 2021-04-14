TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.

High School

Fishburne Military School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Region 5D Championships at Panorama Farms, 11 a.m.

Region 2B Championships at New Market Battlefield, 2 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite and Covenant at Veritas School, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

James Madison at Drexel, 12 p.m.

High School Girls

New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

