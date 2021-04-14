TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.
High School
Fishburne Military School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Region 5D Championships at Panorama Farms, 11 a.m.
Region 2B Championships at New Market Battlefield, 2 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite and Covenant at Veritas School, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Colonial Athletic Association Tournament
James Madison at Drexel, 12 p.m.
High School Girls
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
