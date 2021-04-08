TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Hargrave Military Academy and Randolph-Macon Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge School, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High School

Page County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

