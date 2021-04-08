TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Hargrave Military Academy and Randolph-Macon Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge School, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High School
Page County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
