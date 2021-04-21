TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

VHSL Class 2 Championships at Green Hill Park in Salem, 1 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

CAA Championship

James Madison vs. Drexel in Newark, Del., 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah (DH), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

