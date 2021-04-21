TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
VHSL Class 2 Championships at Green Hill Park in Salem, 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
CAA Championship
James Madison vs. Drexel in Newark, Del., 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah (DH), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
