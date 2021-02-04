TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Region 3C meet at Brooks Family YMCA, 9:30 a.m.
