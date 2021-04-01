TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Waynesboro at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at Liberty, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Christopher Newport (DH), 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.
