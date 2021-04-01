TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Waynesboro at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at Liberty, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Christopher Newport (DH), 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.

