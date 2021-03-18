TODAY

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Southern Virginia at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.

College Women

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.

East Rockingham at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.

