TODAY
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Southern Virginia at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.
East Rockingham at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.