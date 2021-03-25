TODAY

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at The Miller School, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Washington & Lee, 3 p.m.

Randolph at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Colllege Men

Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Broadway at East Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

