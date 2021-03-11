TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Virginia Military Institute at James Madison, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
CAA Tournament
James Madison vs. Northeastern at Elon, 6 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Luray and Page County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.