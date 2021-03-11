TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Virginia Military Institute at James Madison, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

CAA Tournament

James Madison vs. Northeastern at Elon, 6 p.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Luray and Page County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.

Page County at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

