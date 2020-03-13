All ticketed shows scheduled at Forbes Center for the Performing Arts for the spring season, through May 17, are canceled. Visual art receptions and artist lectures are canceled through April 5, and rain checks will be updated on individual event websites as well as on the Daily News-Record Event Schedule thread.
Refund options until March 27 at 5:30 p.m. include through credit on a Forbes Center account for future ticket purchases, by check for cash purchases or through original payment method if done through a credit card, JACard or check. If no action is taken, the refund will be credited to the buyer's Forbes account.
For more details on James Madison University events and how to receive a refund, contact the box office online or call (540) 568-7000, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All public events at Eastern Mennonite University are canceled through April 3.
All college events, and events hosted at Blue Ridge Community College facilities, are canceled or postponed through April 4.
All on-campus events at Bridgewater College through April 3 are canceled.
— Staff Report
