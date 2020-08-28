Timberville Agriculturalist Paints Farmscapes To Highlight Local Industry

With each gentle brush stroke, Rebecca Ryan paints the world around her: high green grasses, delicate orchard blossoms and dazzling blue skies. Amid the long hours of labor through acres of land, the co-owner of Ryan’s Fruit Market in Timberville said she sees beauty all around her.
Taking to canvas, Ryan often paints her surrounding agricultural landscapes in saturated hues and deep strokes. Through September and October, everyone can see the world through her eyes in the show “Inspired By Nature” at Hotel Madison.
Ryan has seven pieces exhibited at Hotel Madison that display pasture fields, cattle and horses alongside some nature-inspired paintings by Robert Bersson. Apart from hanging in venues like Clementine Cafe, Pale Fire Brewing and now Hotel Madison, Ryan most often has her art for sale at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market stand at Turner’s Pavilion alongside wildflower bouquets and freshly picked peaches for sale.
As a fine arts major James Madison University graduate, Ryan said she always aspired to continue painting but never envisioned moving onto a farm in Timberville, but it has become a dream.
“I help with the fruit picked, so I'm constantly in the orchard around flowers, so I draw a lot of inspiration from that,” she said. “Just to capture some of the beautiful views of the farm I get to experience, and it makes me love being here on the farm and in the Shenandoah Valley.”
Growing up in Charlottesville, Ryan said she grew up with an eye and appreciation for farm life, but living in the rural, rolling countryside has changed how she looks at life altogether.
“It's a whole different way of living. It made me appreciate the seasons in a more deep way than I've ever experienced them before. … Each season has become more significant for me,” she said.
Her husband, Patrick Ryan, is the ninth-generation owner of Ryan’s Fruit Market and began introducing her to farm life eight years ago when they were dating. Patrick Ryan said the shift has largely transformed her style and focus, but her art remains a source of fun and beauty for the couple.
“When she's out on the farm with me, she's at home immediately,” he said. “I love when she does different farms besides ours because there's so many different kinds of agriculture in the Valley. ... It's fun to show somebody a different way to live.”
Phillip Hatfield lives next door to the Ryans and operates North Mountain Horsemanship, a 25-acre field where he trains horses. Rebecca Ryan began going over in June and July to study the horses before setting out to capture them in her art. Hatfield said she perfectly captures the serene sense of the area, down to the playful attitudes of the wildlife.
“You can almost see a personality to each horse with the artwork,” he said. “She's just at peace doing what she does in her own down-to-earth way. To me, she seems very content to be doing what she’s doing, and it creates a sense of peace that exudes from her.”
Before the pandemic, Rebecca Ryan hoped to explore more nearby farms and rural scenes to draw inspiration for the show. She plans to dive deeper into the surrounding agricultural community after the pandemic subsides to paint a more rounded representation of the Valley.
“I want to continue the idea of working with other farms in the area and expanding,” she said. “I want to expand my knowledge of how other people farm and what it looks like and embrace that community.”
