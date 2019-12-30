TIMBERVILLE — Isolda and Gale Nets are just like any other couple in Timberville. They enjoy watching James Madison University and Redskins football games, baking for friends and hanging out with their neighbors— but inside their home, the Nets are harboring a big secret.
Isolda Nets is the queen of Christmas. From the street’s view, the lawn is decorated with a few inflatables and ornaments, but just beyond the door is a North Pole wonderland.
Isolda Nets began building a porcelain Christmas village in 1993 out of their renovated garage. Today, her holiday town includes over 200 buildings.
There are the usual suspects in her Christmas town: educational institutions, government buildings and porcelain people strolling around. Look closely and visitors can watch planes taking off from an airport, a winter carnival complete with various rides and a lake surrounded by fisherman, food trucks and ferry rides.
“It’s just something I started, and I enjoy doing it,” Isolda Nets said. “Everything has a home.”
Christmas is not only confined to the garage either — the kitchen cabinets are wrapped like delicate presents with poinsettia bows and the living room has a Graceland Christmas village complete with Heartbreak Hotel and an illuminated drive-in theater that plays classic Elvis tunes.
Gale Nets works behind the scenes of the operation to haggle prices on eBay, where the couple purchase most of their pieces, and he constructs the various shelves that hold the hundreds of ornamental pieces.
Isolda Nets began setting up the structure in September this year, so it was complete before Thanksgiving. Parts of the town sit on top of dressers, over benches and on shelves along the garage’s walls in a multilayer fantasy world of Isolda’s creation.
“It’s like an eight-hour job putting everything together,” Gale Nets said. “People come each year to see what’s new.”
Sharon Jones, a neighbor of the Nets, was first invited 10 years ago to see the holiday decorations. She said she imagined the house would be fixed with fine garnishes to commemorate the season, but the reality was more aligned with stepping into another world.
“You talk about putting me in the Christmas spirit. She has like a mass open house every year and invites friends and some of the neighbors, and you should see the food she has for us. She has to give gifts to everybody,” Jones said.
The Nets said they will keep the town up until the end of January, and then the Christmas wonderland will be tucked away into boxes in their basement until the season rolls back around.
This year, Isolda Nets received 10 new additions for her village, including a Krispy Kreme and a barn with swinging square dancers, which will find their way into the display next year.
If you receive an invitation to visit the Timberville Christmas home, you can bet Isolda Nets will share a festive burlap bag from her faux North Pole mailbox filled with candy and a small decoration to bring the magic back to your home.
“If you do not have the Christmas spirit before you go,” Jones said, “you definitely will walk away from their home with the Christmas spirit.”
