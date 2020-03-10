Timberville police arrested a town man accused of masturbating in a park.
William Lewis Evans III, age unknown, is charged with misdemeanor committing an obscene sexual display in public.
In a press release, Chief J.R. Dodd said a resident flagged down an officer patrolling Plains District Memorial Park and told him a man was performing a lewd act inside his truck in the park.
The resident took a picture of the man, later identified as Evans, and the truck.
Dodd said that in addition to arresting the man, Evans was also served with a trespass notice, banning him from Timberville municipal parks.
Evans was previously convicted of misdemeanor indecent exposure in Harrisonburg in 2015.
— Staff Report
