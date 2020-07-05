Andrew Baylor Hoover, a 26-year-old Timberville man, was shot twice on Saturday and died en route to the hospital, according to a Sunday morning press release from the Rockingham Sheriff's Office.
Saturday's killing is the county's first homicide since Sept. 28, 2017.
On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office, Broadway Police Department and Broadway Emergency Squad responded to calls of shots fired near Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Avenue in Broadway around 10:30 a.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Hoover, who had been wounded. Emergency personnel arranged for Hoover to be airlifted to the hospital and began transporting him to the landing zone, according to the release. However, Hoover was pronounced dead while en route.
Accused is Antone James Tavares, 21 of Mathias W. Va., who has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail.
Tavares was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Prior to the shooting, Hoover and Tavares had an argument in the parking lot of the Timberville Walmart, according to the Sheriff's Office. Hoover left the parking lot in a Honda Civic and traveled to Broadway, but Tavares followed him in a Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
Hoover then stopped at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Broadway, where he and Tavares engaged in another verbal altercation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hoover then left the 7-Eleven and, again, Tavares followed him, according to the release.
Hoover then got out of his car at the scene of the incident. A third argument between the two men led to Tavares shooting Hoover, according to the press release.
A follow-up investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.