The Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy Foundation named a Timberville police officer who was injured by a sword-wielding assailant as its 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Academy Director Andy McNally presented the award to Officer Steve Scholten earlier this month.
Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd said Scholten is deserving of the recognition.
“Officer Scholten is a dedicated law enforcement officer who has withstood extreme duress in the line of duty,” Dodd said. “But it is not a single event that defines a person. [He] is dedicated to his community, his profession and his agency.”
Scholten said he’s grateful for the award.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “I didn’t get into the career for the awards, but to help my community.”
The academy serves 58 member agencies, including the Harrisonburg Police Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the town departments within the county.
Scholten has been employed by Timberville full-time since 2015. He started his career in 2002 with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and, at one point, served as an investigator with the CHARGE Gang Task Force.
On June 26, 2019, Scholten responded to a home in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive at about 8 p.m. for a domestic situation.
When he arrived, he said, he was greeted by a third-party outside the home. Through a window, he said, he could see two people fighting, one with some type of metal object.
He then kicked in the door and began to yell commands. He said one person listened, the other didn’t.
The investigation showed that Michael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville, refused to drop a sword.
Scholten said he fired, but the bullets didn’t stop Norquest at first. Scholten was hit by the sword on the arm and hand.
He was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he was treated and released. Scholten remains on desk duty as he tries to heal from the injuries.
Norquest died at the scene. Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst ruled the shooting was justified.
Scholten said he’s eager to get back in a patrol car and help people.
“It’s about that one person I can change … that I can do something positive for them,” he said.
