It was a process over two years in the making, as the Timberville Town Council voted 3-2 to pass a short-term rental ordinance at its meeting Thursday.
The ordinance requires a $50 annual registration fee for short-term rental owners, who provide a space for guests to rent, including through Airbnb.com and similar sites, for less than 30 days.
The town’s Planning Commission, which drafted the ordinance based on regulations approved by the town of Bridgewater, recommended council approve the proposal. Council members Natalie Sherlock, Sharon Jones and Ned Overton voted to approve the ordinance, while Clarence Fox and Carl Turner voted against it. Debbie Jessup was absent.
Turner said during the meeting he believed the $50 annual registration fee was too low. Fox, a business owner in the town, agreed and said it didn’t seem fair to business owners.
The Planning Commission said the rate was “on par” with other municipalities in the area.
In the ordinance, there is a tax of 4.5% on the total amount paid for lodging, Town Manager Austin Garber said. Sherlock, who made the motion to approve, said people who rent through Airbnb.com would see the tax on an itemized receipt.
“[If] we have some Airbnbs that were doing very well, the town’s going to be getting revenue from that,” Sherlock said. “So, what you want to do is encourage the growth of Airbnb and the growth of the economy to get that tax revenue and not just the license fee. The license fee is just to get it rolling, basically.”
There was no public comment regarding the ordinance.
Businesses that are licensed somewhere else, such as the Department of Health and Virginia Real Estate Board, would not have to register with the town, according to the ordinance. People who fail to register can be fined $100 each day until they are licensed, and violators of the ordinance can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Mayor Donald Delaughter asked if the town of Broadway had rules regarding short-term rentals. Garber said he was unsure, but he talked with Broadway officials who said the town had several Airbnbs and have had no issues.
Previously, Timberville discussed a short-term rental policy in July 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the public hearing until Thursday night, town officials said.
The meeting Thursday began with a moment of silence in honor of two Bridgewater College officers, John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who were killed in a shooting at the college last week.
“Our community was rocked by such an event,” Delaughter said.
He thanked Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd for the department’s work.
“We are blessed to live in a community where officers are such a tight-knit group, and the community is such a tight-knit group,” he said.
In other business, council unanimously passed a resolution to spend $21,000 to replace the town’s water reading equipment. Garber said he hoped to add the money into the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year starting July 1, but the materials and software were not registering, prompting action needed by council Thursday night.
Garber recommended council use American Rescue Plan Act funding. The town will purchase two wands costing $2,000 each, two bell-quipped devices at $8,000 each and iPads at $500 each.
Council also unanimously approved a rezoning request from White Mountain Construction Co., which sought to rezone property located at Main Street and Community Circle from commercial to residential. The applicant, who had a representative at the meeting, proposed the property to be a duplex, according to town documents.
