After a week of holiday eating and shopping, folks can open their wallets once again, this time for a more altruistic reason.
Giving Tuesday is a national tradition that started in 2012 to encourage people to donate to nonprofits during the holiday season.
According to The Associated Press, 35 million adults across the country participated in 2021 and raised $2.7 billion. Donations rose by 9% from 2020 to 2021.
A few nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be promoting the campaign in their own ways.
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will actually be donating double its funds raised this year.
Local Rotary clubs will match all donations made to United Way on Tuesday, up to a total of $33,000, according to a Nov. 18 press release. Proceeds will help support local child care.
The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg, Rocktown Rotary, Rotary Club of Rockingham County, The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club and the Bridgewater Rotary Club will match funds with money raised during the Strawberry Festival and ValleyFest.
“We’re encouraging everyone who has the means to give to find meaning in giving,” said Braydon Hoover, past president of the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg.
Hoover said the Rotary took over ValleyFest from the chamber this year, and it wanted to leverage the funds raised from the event in the best way possible.
Child care is one of the three most pressing issues in Harrisonburg, Hoover said, in addition to transportation and housing.
Proceeds will go toward scholarships at the Roberta Webb Center in Harrisonburg, Plains Area Daycare Center in Broadway, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center in Harrisonburg, Generations Crossing in Rockingham County and Connections Early Learning Center in Bridgewater.
The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County put together a guide to make donating a bit easier.
The guide includes 65 nonprofit agencies and what their funding needs are, said Kristen Coleman, development officer.
“It gives exposure to the bigger name nonprofits as well as the smaller ones who have great ideas and passionate staff but just need a bit more exposure,” Coleman said.
The Boys and Girls Club saw some donations on Monday, although Sandra Quigg, executive director, expects to see the majority today.
While Giving Tuesday doesn’t rake in a ton of money for the club, it does increase awareness for nonprofits, Quigg said. It also helps that the campaign takes place during the holiday season.
“It’s traditionally a time when people think of giving,” Quigg said.
