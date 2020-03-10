New to downtown Harrisonburg is TM TM Fresh Juice and Sandwiches. Located at 31B E. Market St., the fast-casual eatery has a fresh fruit salad bar, shakes, trays of baklava, kebab sandwiches and ice cream. TM TM opened last weekend next to Court Square and offers dairy-free options as well as chocolate blends.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
