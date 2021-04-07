TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School Girls

Bull Run District Meet at New Market Battlefield, 3 p.m.

Valley District Meet at Grottoes Town Park, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Bull Run District Meet at New Market Battlefield, 3 p.m.

Valley District Meet at Grottoes Town Park, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (2), 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 4 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at VSGA at Williamsburg Golf Club, TBA

Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, events can change at the last minute. Check school websites for updated information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.