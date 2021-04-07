TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Girls
Bull Run District Meet at New Market Battlefield, 3 p.m.
Valley District Meet at Grottoes Town Park, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Bull Run District Meet at New Market Battlefield, 3 p.m.
Valley District Meet at Grottoes Town Park, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (2), 3 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at VSGA at Williamsburg Golf Club, TBA
Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, events can change at the last minute. Check school websites for updated information.
