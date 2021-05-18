Harrisonburg graduate Kristi Toliver started at guard and scored 11 points as the LA Sparks began the season Friday with a 94-71 loss to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.
The Sparks play this Friday at Las Vegas. Toliver sat out the 2020 season with the Sparks after helping Washington win a title in 2019.
Former James Madison standout Kamiah Smalls, who was playing in Italy earlier this year, was recently cut by Connecticut of the WNBA.
Orioles
The Tampa Rays scored six runs in the top of the second in Baltimore on Tuesday. The Tampa Bay lineup included Virginia native Brandon Lowe, who played in college at Maryland.
Before the game, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde wished a happy birthday to Orioles' legend Brooks Robinson - the Hall of Famer was born in Little Rock on May 18, 1937.
In other baseball news, according to ESPN.com, the Angels say outfielder Mike Trout could be out six to eight weeks with a calf strain as he went on IL. The Angels play in Baltimore in August.
Nationals
Washington left Kyle Schwarber - who began his career with the Cubs - was honored before the Nationals took the field Tuesday in Chicago. He was part of the World Series team with the Cubs in 2016.
Schwarber hit a homer Monday against the Cubs. The starting pitcher for the Cubs on Tuesday was former Orioles' prospect Zach Davies. Washington starter Pat Corbin gave up three runs in five innings.
David Bote of the Cubs hit a homer in the sixth off Will Harris, who played for Staunton in the Valley Baseball League, as Chicago took a 5-3 lead.
The Washington and Baltimore games ended after News-Record deadlines.
