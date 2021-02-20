MEMORABLE GAMES
Single-game scoring record for boys' basketball for current city/county high schools, with points, year:
Broadway: Lynn Burkholder, 51, 1963
East Rockingham: Tyler Nickel, 46, 2021
Harrisonburg: Ralph Sampson, 50, 1978
Spotswood: Marlon Organ, 45, 2009
Turner Ashby: Jack Arbogast, 56, 1974
Source: local coaches, school files
