For Rockingham County firefighter Dustin Lucas, playing in the second annual Volley in the Valley at East Rockingham High School on Sunday was more than a competition among first responders.
The volleyball tournament was a chance to support local children.
“I want to promote youth sports and recreational activities,” said Lucas, adding that winning wouldn’t be so bad, though. “It adds to the camaraderie of the fire station.”
Debbie Brown, coach of the Horizons Edge 15U green volleyball travel team, started the event last year as a fundraiser for the team.
The team is affiliated with Horizons Edge, a sports complex located between U.S. 11 and Interstate 81 just south of Exit 251 that’s set for a grand opening this weekend.
Last year, the tournament featured first responders battling other first responders. Brown continued that tradition this year, but included brackets for league teams and those just playing for fun.
This year, 13 teams registered for the event. Each team has six to 10 players.
“It a great community builder. … It builds community,” she said.
She said the tournament helps subsidize tournament entry fees and travel expenses for the team members.
Between meals, hotels and gas, it can cost a family roughly $400 to $500 for a weekend tournament, she said.
“Every parent can’t afford that,” she said.
She said the children help out as much as they can. The team served as referees for the tournament.
Cierra Cannon, 15, of Waynesboro, said being able to travel for tournaments allows her to hone her skills as a player.
“I like how competitive it is,” said Cierra, a freshman at Ridgeview Christian School in Stuarts Draft.
Olivia Lam, a 15-year-old freshman at East Rockingham, said she also enjoys the increased competition.
“You get to see different levels of skills than what you’re used to seeing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.