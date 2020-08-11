For the past three years, Midtowne Market and Pale Fire Brewing have collaborated on a townie summer celebration as a festive hurrah commemorating when college crowds flood out of the city.
Without the fanfare of graduations, shadowed by the pandemic, summer came and went without the typical excited energy shared between locals. Rather than a reemergence of area natives and residents pouring into the downtown with vigor to replace the traffic of visitors, the streets have remained barren of celebration.
Since townie summer could not be observed with congregations and jubilee this year, Pale Fire Brewing is sharing a special townie summer happy hour in the taproom this year. From 1 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, patrons can save $1 off each pint and $5 off T-shirts.
-- Staff Report
