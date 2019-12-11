TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;8.50
2. Margo Fox;ERHS;10;8.59
3. Kylie Phillips;ERHS;10;8.98
BOYS
1. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;6.87
2. Kevin Rodriguez;ERHS;11;8.21
300
GIRLS
1. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;51.34
2. Kylie Phillips;ERHS;10;54;12
3. Lauren Weeks;ERHS;10;56.19
4. Michelle Howdyshell;ERHS;10;1:04.88
BOYS
1. Martin Williams;ERHS;12;52.72
2. Hunter Shifflett;ERHS;12;53.47
500
BOYS
1. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;1:20.00
2. Kevin May;ERHS;12;1:21.90
3. Christian Peterson;ERHS;12;1:24.49
1000
GIRLS
1. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;3:31.73
BOYS
1. David Beck;HHS;11;2:32.31
2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;2:38.26
3. Michael Hulleman;HHS;12;2:48.93
1600
GIRLS
1. Olivia Simpkins;ERHS;10;6:53.72
BOYS
1. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;4:41.93
2. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;4:54.09
3. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;5:04.58
4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;10;5:30.78
3200
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;12:09.79
BOYS
1. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;10:32.34
2. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;10:47.57
3. Dylan Lam;SHS;10;10:50.55
Team;Result
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;2:04.80
BOYS
1. Spotswood;1:42.93
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:48.35
BOYS
1. Spotswood;3:48.69
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:33.69
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;8:33.69
2. Spotswood;9:14.54
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;11-11.75
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Abby Russell;SHS;12;4-04.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Tyler Alt;ERHS;12;9-00.00
2. Ben Muraskin;SHS;12;9-00.00
