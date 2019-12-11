TRACK TOPPERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Result

55

GIRLS

1. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;8.50

2. Margo Fox;ERHS;10;8.59

3. Kylie Phillips;ERHS;10;8.98

BOYS

1. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;6.87

2. Kevin Rodriguez;ERHS;11;8.21

300

GIRLS

1. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;51.34

2. Kylie Phillips;ERHS;10;54;12

3. Lauren Weeks;ERHS;10;56.19

4. Michelle Howdyshell;ERHS;10;1:04.88

BOYS

1. Martin Williams;ERHS;12;52.72

2. Hunter Shifflett;ERHS;12;53.47

500

BOYS

1. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;1:20.00

2. Kevin May;ERHS;12;1:21.90

3. Christian Peterson;ERHS;12;1:24.49

1000

GIRLS

1. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;3:31.73

BOYS

1. David Beck;HHS;11;2:32.31

2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;2:38.26

3. Michael Hulleman;HHS;12;2:48.93

1600

GIRLS

1. Olivia Simpkins;ERHS;10;6:53.72

BOYS

1. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;4:41.93

2. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;4:54.09

3. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;5:04.58

4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;10;5:30.78

3200

GIRLS

1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;12:09.79

BOYS

1. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;10:32.34

2. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;10:47.57

3. Dylan Lam;SHS;10;10:50.55

Team;Result

4x200 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;2:04.80

BOYS

1. Spotswood;1:42.93

4x400 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;4:48.35

BOYS

1. Spotswood;3:48.69

4x800 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;10:33.69

BOYS

1. Harrisonburg;8:33.69

2. Spotswood;9:14.54

Name;School;Grade;Result

Long Jump

GIRLS

1. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;11-11.75

High Jump

GIRLS

1. Abby Russell;SHS;12;4-04.00

Pole Vault

BOYS

1. Tyler Alt;ERHS;12;9-00.00

2. Ben Muraskin;SHS;12;9-00.00

