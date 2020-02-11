TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;7.78
2. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;7.87
3. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;9;7.96
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;10;7.97
5. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;8.04
6. Ashley Acosta-Iscoa;HHS;11;8.11
BOYS
1. Grant Swinehart;TAHS;12;6.66
2. Anthony Lopez;HHS;12;6.84
3. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;6.87
4. Isaiah Hamilton;HHS;11;6.88
5. Sam Shickel;TAHS;10;7.05
6. Cyrus Ramsey;EMS;12;7.11
300
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;43.31
2. Mary Milby;SHS;12;43.38
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;10;44.49
4. Olivia King;HHS;10;44.63
5. Ashley Acosta-Iscoa;HHS;11;45.17
6. Gabbi Haskins;TAHS;11;45.86
BOYS
1. Blake Morgan;BHS;12;36.80
2. Cy Alderman;SHS;11;37.09
3. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;37.13
4. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;37.78
5. Anthony Lopez;HHS;12;37.90
6. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;38.28
500
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;1:18.76
2. Mia Ryan;BHS;10;1:22.82
3. Gabbi Haskins;TAHS;11;1:23.60
4. Jamie Milby;SHS;11;1:24.87
5. Lindsey Altizer;SHS;12;1:25.54
6. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;1:29.21
BOYS
1. Blake Morgan;BHS;12;1:07.18
2. Cy Alderman;SHS;11;1:08.10
3. David Beck;HHS;11;1:08.28
4. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;1:11.74
5. Cyrus Ramsey;EMS;12:1:12.14
6. Lewis Slater;BHS;10;1:12.55
1000
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;3:02.94
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;3:14.97
3. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;3:30.82
4. Anna McKinney;SHS;12;3:31.19
5. Grace Gardner;SHS;9;3:33.18
6. Sarah Deloney;HHS;12;3:37.00
BOYS
1. David Beck;HHS;11;2:29.12
2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;2:38.36
3. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;2:40.92
4. Conner Amberg;SHS;11;2:43.47
5. Michael Hulleman;HHS;12;2:45.95
6. George Austin III;ERHS;10;2:46.64
1600
GIRLS
1. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;5:31.10
2. Mary Milby;SHS;12;5:31.15
3. Jenna Weaver;EMS;11;5:58.93
4. Grace Gardner;SHS;9;6:00.14
5. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;10;6:00.23
6. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;6:16.09
BOYS
1. David Beck;HHS;11;4:28.05
2. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;4:36.36
3. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;4:38.20
4. George Austin III;ERHS;10;4:40.16
5. Conner Amberg;SHS;11;4:50.69
6. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;4:52.04
3200
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;12:09.79
2. Grace Garner;SHS;9;13:07.24
3. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;10;14:37.75
4. Eliana Teshome;TAHS;9;15:04.46
5. Audrey Anderson;TAHS;10;18:04.57
BOYS
1. Conner Amberg;SHS;11;10:19.04
2. George Austin III;ERHS;10;10:24.33
3. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;10:27.72
4. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;10:38.88
5. Dylan Lam;SHS;10;10:50.55
6. Hayden Kirwan;HHS;11;10:56.73
55 Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;9;10.22
2. Margret Sarco;HHS;12;10.27
3. Korry Sochacki;HHS;11;10.40
4. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;10.73
5. Ashley Altizer;SHS;10;11.53
6. Destiny Hensley;SHS;11;12.08
BOYS
1. Nico Valle;TAHS;12;8.16
2. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;8.45
3. Tyler Alt;ERHS;12;10.73
4. Silas Fowler;SHS;10.89
Team;Result
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Turner Ashby;1:53.63
2. Harrisonburg;1:56.14
3. Spotswood;1:59.43
BOYS
1. Spotswood;1:40.13
2. Turner Ashby;1:41.77
3. Harrisonburg;1:41.84
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:22.60
2. Harrisonburg;4:23.55
3. Turner Ashby;4:44.18
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;3:36.57
2. Broadway;3:37.15
3. Spotswood;3:38.46
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:24.01
2. Turner Ashby;11:38.95
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;8:06.63
2. Spotswood;8:43.99
3. Eastern Mennonite;9:42.15
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;17-01.25
2. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;15-11.75
3. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;14-10.50
4. Abby Russell;SHS;12;14-09.00
5. Korry Sochacki;HHS;11;14-08.00
6. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;14-03.25
BOYS
1.Evan Armentrout;BHS;11;19-07.25
2. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;19-04.25
3. Isaiah Hamilton;HHS;11;19-04.00
4. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;18-10.25
5. Nico Valle;TAHS;12;18-10.00
6. Seth Johnson;SHS;11;18-05.75
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;33-00.50
2. Jolie Sallah;HHS;9;31-00.00
3. Korri Sochacki;HHS;11;30-10.00
4. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;30-05.50
5. Abby Russell;SHS;12;27-09.00
6. Abby Moyers;TAHS;11;26-04.25
BOYS
1. Isaiah Hamilton;HHS;11;39-07.00
2. Cade Meredith;BHS;10;35-02.50
3. Ole Galgano;SHS;10;34-10.50
4. Omid Akbari;HHS;11;33-09.00
5. Luke Nelson;BHS;10;33-05.50
6. CJ McKnight;SHS;9;33-04.50
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;10;5-00.00
2. Jamie Milby;SHS;11;4-10.00
2. Abby Russell;SHS;12;4-10.00
4. Emma Eckard;TAHS;11;4-08.00
4. Ella Somers;BHS;9;4-08.00
4. Ellen Witmer;BHS;12;4-08.00
BOYS
1. Yates Hall;BHS;12;6-06.00
2. Seth Johnson;SHS;11;5-10.00
3. Conner Mackey;SHS;10;5-06.00
4. Evan Armentrout;BHS;11;5-02.00
5. Cade Meredith;BHS;10;5-00.00
6. Christian Peterson;ERHS;12;4-10.00
6. Kevin Rodriguez;ERHS;11;4-10.00
Pole Vault
GIRLS
1. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;7-06.00
2. Destiny Hensley;SHS;11;7-06.00
2. Emily Justice;BHS;10;7-00.00
BOYS
1. Easton Repko;BHS;12;14-06.00
2. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;11-06.00
3. Tyler Alt;ERHS;12;10-06.00
4. Daniel Zelaya;BHS;12;10-00.00
5. Ben Muraskin;SHS;12;9-00.00
6. Walker Knicely;BHS;9;9-00.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Catherine Orndorff;ERHS;12;38-03.50
2. Emily Washington;ERHS;9;31-01.50
3. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;23-02.50
4. Makaylia Sauer;TAHS;12;22-08.00
5. Ellen Witmer;BHS;12;22-04.00
6. Ellie Copeland;SHS;11;22-01.50
BOYS
1. Zach Gery;TAHS;12;48-08.25
2. Jaylin Smith;HHS;12;48-05.25
3. Brent Hulse;BHS;12;45-11.00
4. Damiola Ola;HHS;12;44-08.00
5. Jaydon Jackson;HHS;12;40-08.50
6. Dillon Ochoa;TAHS;10;36-06.50
