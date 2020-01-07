TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;7.88
2. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;7.90
3. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;8.09
4. Mia Beauzleux;HHS;9;8.11
5. Ashley Acosta-Iscoa;HHS;11;8.20
6. Margo Fox;ERHS;10;8.45
BOYS
1. Grant Swinehart;TAHS;12;6.78
2. Anthony Lopez;HHS;12;6.85
3. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;6.87
4. Isaiah Hamilton;HHS;11;6.88
5. Sam Shickel;TAHS;10;7.10
6. Cyrus Ramsey;EMS;12;7.11
300
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;43.51
2. Mary Milby;SHS;12;43.85
3. Ashley Acosta-Iscoa;HHS;11;45.17
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;10;45.39
5. Gabbi Haskins;TAHS;11;45.86
6. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;47.53
BOYS
1. Blake Morgan;BHS;12;36.80
2. Cy Alderman;SHS;11;37.09
3. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;37.13
4. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;38.28
5. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;38.46
6. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;38.85
500
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;1:19.01
2. Gabbi Haskins;TAHS;11;1:24.56
3. Jamie Milby;SHS;11;1:25.80
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;10;1:25.97
5. Lindsey Altizer;SHS;12;1:31.45
6. Skyler Cyr;BHS;11;1:31.61
BOYS
1. Blake Morgan;BHS;12;1:07.18
2. David Beck;HHS;11;1:08.28
3. Cy Alderman;SHS;11;1:08.92
4. Lewis Slater;BHS;10;1:12.55
5. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;1:13.87
6. Aidan Ischinger;SHS;9;1:14.08
1000
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;3:04.19
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;3:18.09
3. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;3:31.73
4. Anna McKinney;SHS;12;3:38.11
5. Paige Hutcheson;EMS;9;3:43.40
6. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;10;3:47.53
BOYS
1. David Beck;HHS;11;2:31.48
2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;2:38.36
3. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;2:42.33
4. Conner Amberg;SHS;11;2:50.01
6. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;2:53.65
1600
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;5:31.15
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;5:37.13
3. Jenna Weaver;EMS;11;5:58.93
4. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;10;6:00.23
5. Grace Gardner;SHS;9;6;05.04
6. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;6:16.09
BOYS
1. David Beck;HHS;11;4:28.25
2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;4:38.20
3. Conner Amberg;SHS;11;4:50.69
4. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;4:54.09
4. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;4:55.07
6. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;4:55.83
3200
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;12:09.79
2. Grace Garner;SHS;9;13:09.33
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;10;10:24.33
2. Conner Amberg;SHS;11;10:27.29
3. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;10:32.34
4. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;10:38.88
5. Dylan Lam;SHS;10;10:50.55
6. Hayden Kirwan;HHS;11;10:56.73
55 Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;10.72
2. Mia Beauzlieux;HHS;9;11.10
BOYS
1. Nico Valle;TAHS;12;8.41
2. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;8.59
3. Tyler Alt;ERHS;12;10.77
Team;Result
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Turner Ashby;1:53.63
2. Harrisonburg;1:56.14
3. Spotswood;2:04.16
BOYS
1. Turner Ashby;1:41.77
2. Spotswood;1:42.93
3. Broadway;1:48.99
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:24.72
2. Harrisonburg;5:48.83
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;3:36.57
2. Spotswood;3:38.46
3. Broadway;3:38.81
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:33.69
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;8:12.25
2. Spotswood;8:53.11
3. Broadway;10:05.49
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;16-04.50
2. Korry Sochacki;HHS;11;14-08.00
3. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;14-06.50
4. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;14-02.75
5. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;13-05.75
6. Maddie Yoder;HHS;9;11-10.75
BOYS
1. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;19-04.50
2. Nico Valle;TAHS;12;18-10.00
3. Evan Armentrout;BHS;11;18-03.75
4. Seth Johnson;SHS;11;17-10.00
5. Grant Swinehart;TAHS;12;17-02.75
6. Nick Lozano;TAHS;12;15-07.50
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;32-01.50
2. Jolie Sallah;HHS;9;30-03.50
3. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;30-02.25
4. Korry Sochacki;HHS;11;29-05.25
5. Abby Moyers;TAHS;11;26-04.25
BOYS
1. Isaiah Hamilton;HHS;11;38-00.00
2. Ole Galgano;SHS;10;32-08.25
3. Silas Spears;HHS;9;30-08.00
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;11;4-10.00
1. Jamie Milby;11;4-10.00
3. Emma Eckard;TAHS;11;4-08.00
3. Abby Russell;SHS;12;4-08.00
3. Ella Somers;BHS;9;4-08.00
6. Olivia King;HHS;11;4-06.00
6. Ellen Witmer;BHS;12;4-06.00
BOYS
1. Yates Hall;BHS;12;6-05.00
2. Conner Mackey;SHS;10;5-02.00
Pole Vault
GIRLS
1. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;7-06.00
2. Destiny Hensley;SHS;11;7-00.00
2. Emily Justice;BHS;10;7-00.00
BOYS
1. Easton Repko;BHS;12;14-06.00
2. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;11-06.00
3. Tyler Alt;ERHS;12;10-06.00
4. Daniel Zelaya;BHS;12;10-00.00
5. Ben Muraskin;SHS;12;9-00.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Catherine Orndorff;ERHS;12;38-03.50
2. Emily Washington;ERHS;9;31-01.50
3. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;23-02.50
4. Makaylia Sauer;TAHS;12;22-08.00
5. Ellie Copeland;SHS;11;22-01.50
6. Marelyn Rivera-Rivas;HHS;10;21-04.50
BOYS
1. Zach Gery;TAHS;12;48-08.25
2. Jaylin Smith;HHS;12;48-05.25
3. Brent Hulse;BHS;12;45-06.50
4. Damiola Ola;HHS;12;38-00.50
5. Dillon Ochoa;TAHS;10;36-06.50
6. Fernando Otzoy;SHS;12;34-09.50
