TRACK TOPPERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Result

55

GIRLS

1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;7.88

2. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;7.98

3. Mia Beauzleux;HHS;9;8.11

4. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;8.50

5. Margo Fox;ERHS;10;8.59

6. Loren Satterwhite;TAHS;11;8.73

BOYS

1. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;6.87

2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;10;7.14

3. Aaron Smucker;HHS;11;7.40

4. Levi Emswiler;EMS;11;7.61

5. Kevin Rodriguez;ERHS;11;8.21

6. Mohammed Hakeen;HHS;;12;8.48

300

GIRLS

1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;44.04

2. Laura Gonzalez-Dutor;HHS;11;48.97

3. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;49.78

4. Bernelly Perez-Suarez;SHS;10;50.15

5. Ashley Altizer;SHS;10;50.39

6. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;51.34

BOYS

1. Cy Alderman;SHS;11;37.09

2. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;39.84

3. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;39.84

4. Mateo Landa;TAHS;9;41.33

5. Conner Mackey;SHS;10;41.54

6. Conor Wells;HHS;11;41.80

500

GIRLS

1. Gabbi Haskins;TAHS;11;1:25.64

2. Jamie Milby;SHS;11;1:26.37

3. Lindsey Altizer;SHS;12;1:31.45

BOYS

1. Blake Morgan;BHS;12;1:08.75

2. Lewis Slater;BHS;10;1:12.55

3. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;1:13.87

4. Seth HArding;SHS;11;1:15.55

5. Silas Folwer;SHS;11;1:17.07

6. Grayson Harold;TAHS;11;1:18.01

1000

GIRLS

1. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;3:22.62

2. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;3:31.73

3. Anna McKinney;12;3:38.11

4. Pagle Hutcheson;EMS;9;3:43.40

5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;9;3:53.44

6. Sara Castro;SHS;10;3:55.78

BOYS

1. David Beck;HHS;11;2:32.31

2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;2:38.26

3. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;2:44.04

4. Michael Hulleman;HHS;12;2:46.81

5. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;2:57.39

6. Tyler Church;SHS;12;3:02.99

1600

GIRLS

1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;5:31.15

2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;5:53.12

3. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;10;6:00.23

4. Jenna Weaver;EMS;11;6:04.38

5. Grace Gardner;SHS;9;6:13.47

6. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;6:16.09

BOYS

1. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;4:38.20

2. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;4:54.09

3. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;4:55.07

4. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;4:56.65

5. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;5:00.28

6. Dylan Lam;SHS;9;5:00.48

3200

GIRLS

1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;12:09.79

BOYS

1. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;10:32.34

2. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;10:47.57

3. Dylan Lam;SHS;10;10:50.55

4. Hayden Kirwan;HHS;11;10:56.73

55 Hurdles

BOYS

1. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;8.59

Team;Result

4x200 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;2:04.80

BOYS

1. Spotswood;1:42.93

4x400 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;4:48.35

BOYS

1. Spotswood;3:48.69

4x800 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;10:33.69

BOYS

1. Harrisonburg;8:33.69

2. Spotswood;9:14.54

Name;School;Grade;Result

Long Jump

GIRLS

1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;15-06.50

2. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;14-02.75

3. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;14-01.50

4. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;11-11.75

BOYS

1. Seth Johnson;SHS;11;17-06.75

Triple Jump

GIRLS

1. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;31-03.50

2. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;30-02.35

3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;9;29-10.50

4. Korry Sochacki;HHS;11;29-05.25

High Jump

GIRLS

1. Ella Somers;BHS;9;4-08.00

2. Olivia King;HHS;11;4-06.00

3. Abby Russell;SHS;12;4-04.00

BOYS

1. Conner Mackey;SHS;10;5-02.00

Pole Vault

GIRLS

1. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;7-06.00

BOYS

1. Easton Repko;BHS;12;14-00.00

2. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;10-00.00

2. Daniel Zelaya;BHS;12;10-00.00

4. Tyler Alt-ERHS;12;9-00.00

4. Ben Muraskin;SHS;12;9-00.00

Shot Put

GIRLS

1. Makaylia Sauer;THS;12;22-08.00

2. Emmie Copeland;SHS;11;21-00.00

3. Sanya Watling;SHS;11;19-10.50

4. Anna Diaz-Exposito;HHS;11;19-08.00

5. Ellie Copeland;SHS;11;19-05.00

6. Fiza Afridi;HHS;12;14-02.50

BOYS

1. Brent Hulse;BHS;12;45-06.50

2. Zach Gery;TAHS;12;44-06.75

3. Jaylin Smith;HHS;12;42-06.50

4. Dillon Ochoa;TAHS;10;36-06.50

5. Fernando Otzoy;SHS;12;33-11.50

6. Aidan Weaver;EMHS;11;33-09.00

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.