TRACK TOPPERS

Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;7.88
2. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;7.98
3. Mia Beauzleux;HHS;9;8.11
4. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;8.50
5. Margo Fox;ERHS;10;8.59
6. Loren Satterwhite;TAHS;11;8.73
BOYS
1. Andrew Jones;ERHS;12;6.87
2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;10;7.14
3. Aaron Smucker;HHS;11;7.40
4. Levi Emswiler;EMS;11;7.61
5. Kevin Rodriguez;ERHS;11;8.21
6. Mohammed Hakeen;HHS;;12;8.48
300
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;44.04
2. Laura Gonzalez-Dutor;HHS;11;48.97
3. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;49.78
4. Bernelly Perez-Suarez;SHS;10;50.15
5. Ashley Altizer;SHS;10;50.39
6. Glendealiz Rodriguez;ERHS;12;51.34
BOYS
1. Cy Alderman;SHS;11;37.09
2. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;39.84
3. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;39.84
4. Mateo Landa;TAHS;9;41.33
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;10;41.54
6. Conor Wells;HHS;11;41.80
500
GIRLS
1. Gabbi Haskins;TAHS;11;1:25.64
2. Jamie Milby;SHS;11;1:26.37
3. Lindsey Altizer;SHS;12;1:31.45
BOYS
1. Blake Morgan;BHS;12;1:08.75
2. Lewis Slater;BHS;10;1:12.55
3. Alexander Sanders;TAHS;12;1:13.87
4. Seth HArding;SHS;11;1:15.55
5. Silas Folwer;SHS;11;1:17.07
6. Grayson Harold;TAHS;11;1:18.01
1000
GIRLS
1. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;3:22.62
2. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;3:31.73
3. Anna McKinney;12;3:38.11
4. Pagle Hutcheson;EMS;9;3:43.40
5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;9;3:53.44
6. Sara Castro;SHS;10;3:55.78
BOYS
1. David Beck;HHS;11;2:32.31
2. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;2:38.26
3. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;2:44.04
4. Michael Hulleman;HHS;12;2:46.81
5. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;2:57.39
6. Tyler Church;SHS;12;3:02.99
1600
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;5:31.15
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;10;5:53.12
3. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;10;6:00.23
4. Jenna Weaver;EMS;11;6:04.38
5. Grace Gardner;SHS;9;6:13.47
6. Kathryn Lamm;SHS;10;6:16.09
BOYS
1. Aidan Sheahan;SHS;12;4:38.20
2. Tucker McGrath;HHS;12;4:54.09
3. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;10;4:55.07
4. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;4:56.65
5. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;5:00.28
6. Dylan Lam;SHS;9;5:00.48
3200
GIRLS
1. Mary Milby;SHS;12;12:09.79
BOYS
1. Ethan Duncan;SHS;12;10:32.34
2. Jacob Amberg;SHS;9;10:47.57
3. Dylan Lam;SHS;10;10:50.55
4. Hayden Kirwan;HHS;11;10:56.73
55 Hurdles
BOYS
1. Gabriel Albers;EMS;11;8.59
Team;Result
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;2:04.80
BOYS
1. Spotswood;1:42.93
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:48.35
BOYS
1. Spotswood;3:48.69
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:33.69
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;8:33.69
2. Spotswood;9:14.54
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Jerralee Testa;TAHS;12;15-06.50
2. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;14-02.75
3. Ekaterina Usachev;TAHS;11;14-01.50
4. Jordan Ortigosa;SHS;12;11-11.75
BOYS
1. Seth Johnson;SHS;11;17-06.75
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Kendall Gibson;TAHS;12;31-03.50
2. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;30-02.35
3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;9;29-10.50
4. Korry Sochacki;HHS;11;29-05.25
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;9;4-08.00
2. Olivia King;HHS;11;4-06.00
3. Abby Russell;SHS;12;4-04.00
BOYS
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;10;5-02.00
Pole Vault
GIRLS
1. Sidney Early;TAHS;10;7-06.00
BOYS
1. Easton Repko;BHS;12;14-00.00
2. Jeremiah Lapp;BHS;12;10-00.00
2. Daniel Zelaya;BHS;12;10-00.00
4. Tyler Alt-ERHS;12;9-00.00
4. Ben Muraskin;SHS;12;9-00.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Makaylia Sauer;THS;12;22-08.00
2. Emmie Copeland;SHS;11;21-00.00
3. Sanya Watling;SHS;11;19-10.50
4. Anna Diaz-Exposito;HHS;11;19-08.00
5. Ellie Copeland;SHS;11;19-05.00
6. Fiza Afridi;HHS;12;14-02.50
BOYS
1. Brent Hulse;BHS;12;45-06.50
2. Zach Gery;TAHS;12;44-06.75
3. Jaylin Smith;HHS;12;42-06.50
4. Dillon Ochoa;TAHS;10;36-06.50
5. Fernando Otzoy;SHS;12;33-11.50
6. Aidan Weaver;EMHS;11;33-09.00
