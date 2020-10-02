Under the chipped paint and beaten sheet metal, Connor Arehart saw passed the rough exterior of his great-grandfather’s tractor, and at the age of 12 decided to turn the family farm heirloom into a show-stopping antique.
Last year, Arehart got to debut his hard work under the gleaming summer sun at the Bridgewater lawn party. His shiny green and yellow Oliver 77 Row-Crop turned its big red wheels across town alongside hundreds of other restored antiques, and Arehart realized he was now a part of something bigger, a family.
“Ever since I was little, every summer we went to the Bridgewater lawn party, and I always went to look at the tractors, small engines and the steam engines,” Arehart said. “I was able to take my great-grandpa’s tractor I restored, and it was a blessing to become a part of the steam and gas family.”
Every member of the Bridgewater Steam and Gas community has a unique story, as does each piece of antique farming equipment. This weekend, antique restoration lovers are gathering for a show and swap meet to support Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company at Harrison Park.
Organizer Charlie Craun is on the board of directors for the fire company and said the Bridgewater Steam and Gas community is largely composed of older, life members of the fire company, but the group has hundreds of unofficial members across all ages.
The club was created as an attraction to draw in more crowds for the lawn party and promote the hobby of keeping and restoring antique equipment, and Craun said the interest is regularly passed on from generation to generation.
“My father was into it. I growed up with him buying engines and collecting engines and tractors my whole life, so it’s just something I was born into, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” he said. “It’s a family thing. … It’s just more or less trying to keep history alive and family members’ history alive.”
At the annual July lawn party, Craun said, the antique show can include approximately 200 small-engine tractors, 100 steam and gas engines, and 90 lawn mowers.
Dirck Pence of Dayton grew up watching his dad be involved with Bridgewater Steam and Gas after bringing an antique John Deere to Bridgewater and said the hobby of restoring antique lawn equipment has been a family affair ever since.
“My brother, my dad and myself have restored three tractors and a couple of antique John Deere lawn mowers,” Pence said.
Arehart said he will be there on Saturday supporting the others, but he misses the annual display at the lawn party, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“I love telling people stories about it and showing how it was ahead of its time,” he said.
Different from years past, the gas engine show today and Saturday will also feature a swap component for people to browse engine, tractor and other farm-related equipment parts up for trade.
Volunteers for the fire company will also be selling fried chicken, pork loin sandwiches, french fries and lemonade drive-thru style starting at 3 p.m. today and 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Bridgewater Gas and Steam’s gas engine show and swap meet begins at 8 a.m. today and Saturday at Harrison Park, with a saw mill demonstration on Saturday afternoon. Participation in the show, swap and spectating are all free.
Craun said if the event is successful, the community will consider regularly organizing shows in October.
“It’s just a fun weekend for everybody to have a good time,” he said. “If anybody enjoys old farm equipment or if you’re looking for tractor parts or engine parts, come on out.”
