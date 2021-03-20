Some people pick up passions with time, but not Josh Brenneman. Josh found exactly what he loved to do shortly after mastery of putting one foot in front of the other.
Born Joshua Paul Brenneman, his early childhood played out in the foothills of Allentown, Penn., where he grew up with his heads in the clouds, feet in the dirt and wheels spinning along mountainous trails.
When his family moved to Keezletown in 1992, Brenneman had the outdoor world at his fingertips with ample paths to explore mere steps away at the base of Massanutten. His mother, Ann, said the family often camped together, but his adoration of outdoor recreation ran deeper than a casual pastime.
“He always loved being outdoors. From the time he could walk, he would always stop and look at the flowers and look around outside in the lawn, so he really loved being outdoors from the beginning,” she said.
As an adult, Brenneman put his years of experience on trails and care for preserving nature’s organic beauty into use as a trail builder.
And on March 9 at 36 years old, Brenneman died doing what he loved — building a trail in Mount Sidney to be enjoyed for generations to come.
It was a freak accident caused by a benign action with fatal consequences, Chad Irey said, Brenneman’s boss at Dirt Artisans. Next week, Irey will finish the trail in memory of his late friend.
“In classic Josh-style, without a bunch of robustness or fanfare,” Irey said. “It was a small, private project that will benefit the families that live around there for a long, long time.”
Humble, quiet and good — all characteristics of Brenneman repeated dozens of times over by his loved ones.
But in silence, Brenneman also had an uncanny eye for beauty. When finally resting his weary legs from hours on the road, he enjoyed painting with oils and woodworking.
Before the pandemic, Brenneman launched a small wood crafting business called Solid Furniture where he crafted anything from cutting boards to couches, restoring and replicating antique furniture and using only repurposed, reclaimed or responsibly harvested materials in each project.
His penchant for creating and making people’s dreams come true using the skills he had was what best defined him, his mother said.
“I think his greatest accomplishment was his building. He expressed himself through artwork and through trail building. And in doing that, forming many lasting friendships,” she said. “I would like him to be remembered as a person who, in his creativity, hoped that not only he would enjoy his creations, such as a trail, but that many people would enjoy it as well.”
Irey said that same eye for beauty translated miraculously on trails, and Brenneman began working as a part of the Dirt Artisans team in 2009, traveling across states to bring sustainable, beautiful pathways through nature to travelers and adventurers.
From dirt and stone, Brenneman formed serene passages with a rare drive that inspired everyone around him to follow his example.
“He was building the best of the best, that would have been acceptable in a Yosemite-type park or any other place. He was just all in it, and it was awesome,” Irey said. “I know he was having a good time and I know he was enjoying the work and I know he was enjoying creating something out of nothing. … They never asked him what he could do, he just did it.”
Thomas Jenkins, co-founder of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and owner of Shenandoah Bicycle Company, met Josh Brenneman 20 years ago when he’d come into the shop with his father. As Josh grew older and developed a passion for trail building, he’d volunteer with the SVBC to help establish biking and hiking trails in the area.
After graduating from Eastern Mennonite High School, Brenneman moved to Cincinnati with a group of friends, where he continued dedicating time to trail building with Cincinnati Off Road Alliance.
But, he never left his friends and family in the Shenandoah Valley alone for long, and Jenkins said Brenneman would always pop his head into the shop and say hello when in town.
With a mop of curls piled atop his towering height, Brenneman was hard to miss, but his smile, Jenkins said, is even harder to forget.
“He was always really pretty quiet and I’d say reserved, but he had an amazing smile that yeah, it just kind of brought happiness,” Jenkins said. “He had this unique, big smile and he was a tall guy. He was a big guy, so sometimes someone like that has a really big presence, I would say. It wasn’t that he didn’t have a big presence, he was just quiet and gentle and had a big smile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.