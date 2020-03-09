PENN LAIRD — Standing in a sea of elementary-aged children, Chris Dodson gave simple instructions and divided them into groups based on how old they are.
Despite his impressive resume on the court, including over 400 career wins and five state championships, that's now what the wide-eyed kids noticed about Dodson. In fact, they said they were still thinking about his fashion choices.
"He's funny, crazy," said nine-year old Rowyn Crenshaw. "He wears taco socks."
Taco socks? Well, those weren't visible from front row the night before as the Spotswood girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals with a convincing win over Abingdon.
What was pretty clear to see, however, was Dodson's enthusiasm for the sport. Whether it was a driving score from MacKenzie Freeze to cap off a 12-0 run or a big defensive stand that resulted in a Stephanie Ouderkirk block, the Trailblazers' veteran coach spent most of his night celebrating in proud fashion.
"I really want to go here," said Addison Terry, another nine-year-old that plays on the East Rockingham Sports Club AAU team with Crenshaw. "I love them."
At almost every game this season has been both Crenshaw and Terry — along with an array of other faces that are all too familiar with the Spotswood program.
While some teams opt to rest on Saturday mornings after the long grind of the season — especially once postseason play begins — the Trailblazers hold a weekly clinic for kids in elementary school to come and, quite simply, learn the game.
“It’s a big thing for us to come in here with them and it is important for them, too," Spotswood freshman Zoli Khalil said. "They look forward to it. We get to hang out with them and they have fun with it.”
The admiration the kids have for the players was evident as they went through drills. As Trailblazers forward and James Madison signee Stephanie Ouderkirk directed the players through a dribbling drill, smiles filled their faces.
“It’s super special because we’ve been in that position before," Ouderkirk said. "It’s really cool to give back and it’s a good feeling for us. It’s so much fun. A lot of people see it as we’re giving the kids a lot, but they really give a lot back to us. It’s something really cool we do at Spotswood.”
Ouderkirk isn't the only player that is looked up to. MacKenzie Freeze, Emmah Payne, Lexi Bennington-Horton and countless others are among the names called out when asked who their favorite players are.
"I can name all of them," Terry said. "We go to almost every single game. They're seriously all my favorites."
Spotswood senior Rebekah Weaver is a player that started coming to the clinics as early as third grade. She said having the support from the kids and their parents is something that now holds a special meaning to her.
“It’s really cool because we have people that come our games each time and support us and bring us presents and make us posters and everything," Weaver said. "It’s cool to see them coming out to support us each game.”
It's also what separates the Trailblazers from other programs, she said. The family-like atmosphere that Dodson preaches so consistently is evident from the commitment he has to the program and its future.
“It’s a culture," Ouderkirk said. "It’s what makes Spotswood so great. We just keep feeding the system. We’ve been great for years and it’s because Dodson and [assistant coach] D.J. [Johnson] have built a program. We’re getting better every day.”
Crenshaw added: "We're one big family."
Weaver admitted she was once a wide-eyed kid staring up at Dodson as he gave out instructions. She said it's a bit surreal to see how their relationship has changed over the years, but one that has undoubtedly influenced her.
“It’s a lot different," Weaver said. "When I was little, he was this big character that I was really scared of. Until I played on his team, you didn’t realize he’s just this regular guy. Now we’re a lot closer because I’ve been on the team for three years, so I feel like we’ve just gotten closer every single year. I never realized how much work we were. It can be stressful at times, but in the long run, we are all really close with them.”
The change in the relationship between Weaver and Dodson is similar to the one that'll take place between Dodson and his current Saturday morning campers.
And no matter when, or how, that happens, players like Crenshaw and Terry said they hope to add their own banners to the walls of Spotswood High School one day. Once they do, they'll then consider themselves part of the family.
“When I came here in third grade, I remember seeing the other varsity players and looking up to them and thinking I would never be in this position," Weaver said. "Now I’m here. Having that inspiration to look up to and striving to be like them is something really important and can only help them — and us — succeed more.”
