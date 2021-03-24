Rockbridge County senior Garret Huffman was low medalist with an even-par 71, but it was Spotswood taking home the team title at the Valley District golf championships at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers shot a 300 to defeat Rockbridge County (318) for the team title. Both teams will advance to the Region 3C tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Harrisonburg on April 12. Four other individuals will also advance to regionals.
Spotswood put together a strong all-around performance with sophomore Ryan Asfa (72) leading the way while Andrew Baugher (75), Carter Atkins (76) and Connor Chapman (77) were also impressive in helping secure the title win.
Paul Russell (75) and Sofia Vargas (84) had big performances for the Wildcats.
Outside of the Trailblazers and Rockbridge County, the individuals that will advance are Waynesboro's Emily Hamp (74), Broadway's Ben Hutcheson (77) and Turner Ashby's Tyler Showalter and Gavin Ramsey, who each shot an 81.
The Blue Streaks were led by sophomore Toby Corriston, who shot a 75.
Huffman was named the Valley District Player of the Year and was joined on the all-district team by Asfa, Hamp, Baugher, Russell and Corriston.
In other prep sports:
SHS, East Rock Tie At Cheer Competition
Spotswood and East Rockingham both finished with a score of 252.5 to tie for first at the second Valley District cheer competition of the season Wednesday.
Turner Ashby and Broadway finished third with a score of 237 while Harrisonburg (224) was fifth and Rockbridge County (192) rounded out the six-team field.
The Trailblazers were without a key senior on Wednesday and forced to throw an alternate into their routine in less than an hour. SHS coach Bridget Smith praised her team's ability to come together through the adversity and still perform well.
"The team didn't let that moment of adversity bring them down," Smith said. "They all stepped up and did what they needed to do for the team tonight. By doing that, they held onto the lead in the Valley District."
The district champion will be determined next week by combining the highest scores out of the three competitions. At this point in the year, Spotswood (492) leads with East Rockingham (482), Broadway (443), Turner Ashby (439), Harrisonburg (424.5) and Rockbridge County (392) just behind.
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 2: Gabby Atwell had 28 digs, nine kills and five blocks as Spotswood rallied for a thrilling 22-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 15-9 win over rival Turner Ashby in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Avery Chandler led the Trailblazers (6-2) with 30 digs while Madelyn Williams and Raygan Wade dished out 15 assists apiece.
For the Knights (3-5), Dani Kunkle had 12 kills and 18 digs while Harleigh Propst had 14 assists and 15 digs and Carson Griffin finished with a trio of blocks.
Harrisonburg 3, East Rockingham 1: Amelia Mitchell slapped down 22 kills and had three blocks as Harrisonburg defeated East Rockingham 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17 at Roger Bergey Court on Tuesday.
Ellie Muncy had 15 kills and four aces for the Blue Streaks (4-5) while Maya Waid dished out 33 assists to go along with her five aces.
