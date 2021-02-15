FISHERSVILLE — There was no crowd to cheer for them or too many high-fives being exchanged.
Despite a tempered celebration due to COVID-19 guidelines, Abby Branner said she was smiling behind her mask.
“This year has been crazy,” said the Spotswood senior guard and three-year starter. “With COVID and the weather, we just never knew what was going to happen every night. To win a regional championship is just awesome.”
The Trailblazers used a big third quarter to build a double-digit lead and then pulled away in the fourth en route to a 57-41 win over Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C girls basketball championship on Monday in Fishersville.
With the victory, Spotswood advances back to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament. The Trailblazers will be on the road again Wednesday for a state semifinal clash at Carroll County at 7 p.m.
“In the first half, it was probably a little bit of the fact that we hadn’t practiced since Thursday,” said veteran Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson, whose team hadn’t played since a regional semifinal win on Thursday. “We got an hour and 15 minutes after school to talk about these guys. So, probably a little bit of the slow start had to do with having four days in a row without practice. But, don’t get me wrong, Wilson Memorial is good. They can play.”
On the flip side, while Spotswood was trying to shake off rust from not seeing the court in so long due to the recent inclement weather, the Green Hornets faced the struggle of fatigue after playing on a second consecutive night.
On Sunday, Wilson Memorial defeated Turner Ashby 67-60 in overtime. That was an emotional, spirited victory for the Green Hornets that required a lot of energy. Against the Trailblazers, the tiredness for Wilson started to show late.
“It did,” Green Hornets longtime coach Jackie Bryan said. “You never want to blame it on that, but it was just a lot going into it. It just didn’t go our way. We couldn’t get the ball in the hole. We panicked a bit. It was pretty clear from the beginning that our shots weren’t falling. We haven’t been in those situations a lot with that caliber of a team.”
Wilson is known for its strong guard play with Korinne Baska, Ashley Morani, Brooke Cason, Madison Flint and LeAnna Rankin leading the way. Early on against Spotswood, they forced turnovers while the offense sputtered.
But as much as the Green Hornets struggled to put the ball in the basket, the Trailblazers had similar issues. After appearing to open up the game midway through the second, Wilson Memorial went on a 6-0 run that was capped by a buzzer-beating 3 from Rankin to cut the Spotswood lead to 19-18 at the half and take back all of the momentum.
“They’re very similar to TA and to the really good [former] Harrisonburg teams,” Dodson said of the Green Hornets. “They can come at you with four guards that can score and they stretch the floor so well because they can shoot the 3. Jackie does a great job coaching. She threw that zone trap at us at the end of the half and we turned it over like crazy. We got to the half and had a chance to regroup a little bit and have a little talk with a couple of them.”
The Trailblazers opened the second half with three straight buckets from Kayci Carrier, Brooke Morris and Zoli Khalil.
To start the fourth, Khalil and Branner helped Spotswood go on a 9-2 run and extend the lead to 13. The Trailblazers never looked back from there and went on to cruise to their fourth consecutive regional championship.
“It was a much better second half on the boards, much better second half not turning the ball over,” Dodson said. “We had some kids really step up. The key to championship runs is someone is always stepping up, other than the ones we know. Tonight, it was Emmah Payne. She really had a great second half and she came up big for us tonight.”
Payne finished with just six points, but it was a pair of hustle plays on second-chance baskets that stood out.
In fact, after a horrid first half on the boards against the undersized Green Hornets, Spotswood did a much better job in the second and it resulted in many more transition buckets for a Trailblazers team that thrives playing fast.
“There was a lot of guards and they were really quick,” Branner said. “We needed to do a better job of rebounding, which I think we did in the second half. We just needed to push the ball and get up and down the floor. Defense leads to offense and we weren’t getting a lot of steals in the first half. We picked up our defense, which led to easy buckets."
Branner continued her season-long terror with 22 points for Spotswood (10-1) while Khalil added 20. Brooke Morris added five to go alongside Payne while Kayci Carrier finished with four. Just five Trailblazers scored in the game.
For the Green Hornets (14-2), Baska had 22 of her own while Rankin and Flint each chipped in with five apiece.
The loss marks the end of the careers for six Wilson seniors that have had a decorated time with the program — Baska, Rankin, Morani, Flint, Joya Payne and Serenity Stacy. The Green Hornets won the Shenandoah District.
“It doesn’t take away from where we’ve been,” Bryan said. “There are a lot of [Class 3 schools] in the state that haven’t had the pleasure of playing TA and Spotswood in back-to-back games. … In a regular season, this game would’ve meant we were going to states. But we decided at the beginning of the season that we weren’t going to talk about what we didn’t have. We only wanted to focus on what we had. We were blessed to play a full slate of games.”
Up next for Spotswood, the two-time defending Class 3 state champion, in a semifinal clash with Carroll County.
The Trailblazers are now two wins away from a possible three-peat. But for a team that had to replace four major pieces from last year’s dominating squad, celebrating another regional crown was the first priority on Monday.
“It means a lot,” Khalil said. “So many people doubted us, but we always come out on top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.