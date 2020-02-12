BROADWAY — As both a player and a coach at Spotswood High School, current Trailblazers coach Chad Edwards can tell you all about the history of the Valley District.
Despite having quite the successful stint with Spotswood during his playing days at the school, the 1990 SHS alum said he never played for a district title during his career.
“I try to remind our guys not to take it for granted,” the 15th-year Trailblazers coach said Tuesday. “There are a lot of great players that never get to play in a championship game and regional tournaments and those things. It doesn’t automatically happen.”
Spotswood captured a share of the Valley District regular-season championship for an impressive eighth straight season on Tuesday with a convincing 64-46 win over rival Broadway in front of a packed house in Valley District boys basketball action at BHS.
The Trailblazers, who finished with just one loss in league play, earned the title of co-district champions with Harrisonburg. Spotswood, however, will serve as the top seed in the upcoming Valley District tournament and host the Blue Streaks on Monday.
“What we talked about was this year’s team doing it,” Edwards said. “I told them, ‘Guys, it’s your turn and you have to go out there and earn it.’ Our kids responded and took a lot of pride in that. It’s definitely something that means a lot to us as players and coaches. I just have so much respect for the Valley District and the coaches in the league. You have to earn a win every night out. I’m proud of our consistency.”
After a somewhat sluggish first half from both teams Tuesday, the offenses began clicking in the third quarter. The good news for Broadway was that Jaxson Jameson and Nate Tinnell led a turnaround that made the Gobblers better on the offensive end.
The bad news? The Trailblazers, led by Carmelo Pacheco, were even sharper.
“Broadway does such a good job of disguising their defenses,” Edwards said. “They keep you on your toes and create indecision. That’s what I saw in the first half. We were not decisive with what offense we were trying to run or how we were running it.”
Spotswood used a number of spurts — a couple of 6-0 runs in the second and another 6-0 one in the fourth — to steadily pull away in the second half.
“Coach just told us to keep attacking on offense and whenever we saw a lane, just attack it,” said Pacheco, who returned to form after suffering through injuries. “[This win] means a lot, but we have to take every game seriously. We can’t overlook anyone.”
After scoring just 19 points in the first half, the Trailblazers dropped 45 in the second.
“I think our matchup does aggravate them a little bit and we stay in it as long as we can,” Gobblers coach Dwight Walton said. “The big thing for me was in our man-to-man, we just didn’t match up with them very well tonight. They drove it in the paint and scored at will in the paint. That was the thing that was the most disappointing for me tonight. I feel like we’re tough enough to defend in that area. We just did not do that tonight.”
Pacheco finished with 19 points to lead all scorers for Spotswood (16-5, 9-1 Valley) while Rob Smith had 15, Ryan High added 14 and Traevan Williams chipped in with 10.
“I’m a guy who believes in balance,” Edwards said of his team’s success offensively. “Tonight, we had four guys in double figures. That’s the way I like it. A lot of times, we haven’t had everyone healthy. I feel like we’re rounding into form in terms of health. [Pacheco] and others deserve credit for grinding through it. It’s a long season. There were no days off. It was really a grind. I’m glad our guys were able to stay focused in the midst of all of that. I’m proud of my guys for not losing focus and sticking together.”
The Gobblers (15-7, 6-4 Valley) were led by Tinnell with 16 points while Jameson had 15, Wes Delawder added eight and Caleb Williams finished with five.
Broadway continues to play without senior forward Ben Alderfer, who is out for the year.
“Our subs are giving us better minutes every night,” Walton said. “Every game, we’re getting more adjusted without Ben in there. Our [first-string] bigs, when they’re getting rest, they have to do a better job of maintaining that energy when they come back in.”
With Harrisonburg returning to the district tournament this season, it creates a unique format for the tournament. The Streaks will receive an automatic bye in the first round and face Spotswood — which already clinched a regional berth because of being the regular-season champion — on Monday in the district semifinals in Penn Laird.
As for the Gobblers, they’ll host No. 6 Waynesboro on Friday in the quarterfinals.
With a win, they’ll advance to the semifinal, where a win would clinch the Valley’s second automatic berth in Region 3C tournament and send them to district title game.
“Right now, we need to focus on trying to get to a district championship game,” Walton said. “Give yourself an opportunity. That’s a goal set for this team. … If that doesn’t excite you, then something is wrong with you. That has to be our No. 1 goal right now.”
As for Edwards and the Trailblazers, the winning feel is something they said they appreciate.
And despite their storied success over the past decade, Edwards insists that the feeling of adding another district championship to the resume is one that never gets old.
“The kids deserve credit for hearing the message,” Edwards said. “For this group to leave their mark and leave numbers on the wall, it means a lot to our team and I know it means a lot to me as a coach.”
SPOTSWOOD (64) — D. Good 1 2-2 4, Pacheco 7 4-4 19, C. Good 0 0-0 0, High 7 0-1 14, Williams 5 0-0 10, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Smith 5 5-5 15, M. Shifflett 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-12 64.
BROADWAY (46) — Jameson 5 2-4 15, Delawder 2 3-8 8, M. Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Williford 0 0-0 0, Tinnell 6 4-6 16, Garber 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 1-2 5, Alderfer 0 0-0 0, C. Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-20 46.
Spotswood 6 13 18 27—64
Broadway 5 8 10 23—46
3-Point Goals — Spotswood (Pacheco), Broadway 4 (Jameson 3, Delawder).
