PENN LAIRD — The win felt good, Chris Dodson admitted. Another week of playing did, too.
But what the veteran Spotswood girls basketball coach said he enjoyed more than anything in Wednesday’s 73-41 rout of Broadway in the Valley District girls basketball semifinals was simply seeing his team play the game.
“Our excitement kind of got us started,” said Dodson, whose team jumped out to a 20-10 lead to start. “In that first quarter, you could kind of see that excitement. We really fed off of it. We played fast, looked good. … In this year and at this time, I was happy to see everyone play. It was a good feeling to just watch them play some basketball.”
The Trailblazers hadn’t played since a 13-point win over East Rockingham on Jan. 18 due to health and safety protocols and guards Abby Branner and Emmah Payne had actually not seen the court since facing ERHS on Jan. 7.
Despite that, Spotswood was able to shake off the rust early and used a 20-3 run — fueled by 10 points from Branner in her return — across the first and second quarters to open up a double-digit advantage and never looked back.
“We just knew we had to come out strong,” said Branner, who finished with 18 points for the Trailblazers. “We had to adjust some things and had a lot of time to practice and work on different things. It just felt great being back.”
With the loss, the Gobblers (2-5) saw their season come to an end. They were also coming off a lengthy delay after not playing since a non-district loss to Wilson Memorial on Jan. 23. Emma Bacon led Broadway with 23 points.
The win clinched a berth in next week’s Region 3C tournament for defending state co-champion Spotswood.
It also earned them a third matchup against Turner Ashby in tonight’s Valley District championship game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the winner will earn a home game in next week’s regional tourney while the loser will travel.
Zoli Khalil led the way for Spotswood (5-1) with 21 points while Samantha Brady and Brooke Morris added six each.
“Those two are the key,” Dodson said of Branner and Khalil. “Even if one of them has a really good game, it usually leads to other people getting good shots. They’re both really good. We just need one or two more pieces and then we can be really good. … We have all the pieces.”
BROADWAY (41) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Suters 2 0-0 4, Hardy 0 0-0 0, M. Bacon 1 0-0 2, Dingues 1 1-2 3, Wimer 1 0-0 2, E. Bacon 9 2-2 23, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Gatesman 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 4-6 41.
SPOTSWOOD (73) — Haliburton 0 0-0 0, Carrier 1 0-0 2, White 0-0 0, Payne 6 2-4 14, Brady 3 0-1 6, Branner 7 2-2 18, Morris 3 0-0 6, Khalil 9 2-2 21, Grefe 1 0-0 2, K. Good 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 6-9 73.
Broadway 10 16 9 6—41
Spotswood 20 18 19 16—73
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Bacon), Spotswood 3 (Branner 2, Khalil).
