PENN LAIRD — It was the type of performance Spotswood didn’t want, but may have needed.
The Trailblazers shook off some early rust and used a big fourth quarter from Abby Branner to pull away for a 62-52 win over an impressive Fort Defiance squad in the Region 3C girls basketball quarterfinals in Penn Laird on Monday.
“They’re a very physical team,” Branner said of the Indians. “We just had to get tougher and try to get some fouls.”
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the regional semifinal on Wednesday. The Trailblazers will hit the road to take on Western Albemarle — the top seed from the Jefferson District and a 49-34 quarterfinal winner over Brookville.
Fort, which finished second in the Shenandoah District this season behind Wilson Memorial and snuck into the regional tournament as the at-large bid, came out firing from the start and jumped out to an early 6-2 lead.
And even as Spotswood responded with a 16-7 run to take the lead, the Indians didn’t appear fazed and continued to stick around behind strong performances from its only two seniors in Jordan Schulz and MaKayla Kershner.
“They shot the ball great, played good basketball,” Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson said about Fort’s performance. “They hit open shots and it didn’t matter who was open. They played confident basketball. Everybody shot the ball really well. … The bottom line is we probably just had better horses tonight, but they handled our pressure well and most people don’t. You have to give hats off to them. It’s not like we came out and just played bad. They played well.”
Despite sticking around, the Indians never actually took the lead in the final three quarters. Then Branner, who leads the city/county in scoring this season, exploded for 12 of her game-high 26 points in the final frame for Spotswood.
Zoli Khalil added 16 points for the Trailblazers (7-1) while Brooke Morris hit four 3s to finish with 12 in the victory.
For the Indians (9-4), Schulz had 18 and Kershner had 11. Junior Kiersten Ransome also added nine for Fort.
“This shows us what we need to work on,” Khalil said. “We haven’t had a game too close in a while, so this shows us what to improve on. I mean, our season could end just like that.”
FORT DEFIANCE (52) — Ransome 4 1-1 9, Kershner 4 1-1 11, Hedrick 2 0-0 4, Schultz 5 8-12 18, Shields 0 0-0 0, Berry 2 0-0 4, Cook 2 1-3 6. Totals 20 11-17 52.
SPOTSWOOD (62) — Haliburton 1 0-0 2, Carrier 2 2-2 4, Branner 10 3-4 26, Morris 4 0-0 12, Khalil 4 7-8 16, K. Good 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-16 62.
Fort Defiance 17 12 10 13—52
Spotswood 21 10 10 21—62
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 3 (Kershner 2, Cook), Spotswood 10 (Branner 5, Morris 4, Khalil).
