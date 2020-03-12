RICHMOND — Tears flowed from the faces of the Spotswood girls basketball team and words of encouragement were offered to players as they hung their heads in disappointment.
The Trailblazers had a goal of becoming the second team in program history to win back-to-back state titles. But it wasn't the fact that Spotswood came up short that left the team emotional. It was that it never even got the chance to compete for it.
“We were really mad," Trailblazers forward Stephanie Ouderkirk said. "It was really upsetting. We feel like we don’t really have any closure. We were right there. We felt like it was ours and it was something we’ve been aiming for. It’s just been really upsetting all the way around.”
The Virginia High School League announced on Thursday that the state basketball tournament games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond were canceled "due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball tournaments."
At the time, Luray was in the middle of the third quarter of a 64-54 loss to Gate City in the Class 2 girls' title game. During the Class 2 boys championship tilt between John Marshall and Gate City, the VHSL sent out another announcement saying that the two remaining games on Thursday were also canceled.
"After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals," VHSL executive director John W. "Billy" Haun said. "While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans."
As a result, only Class 2 declared a state champion this season — Gate City on the girls' side and John Marshall for the boys. Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 were all forced to declare co-champions. That included the Spotswood and Lord Botetourt girls — two of the fiercest rivals on a state-wide level.
“I don’t think it feels very good right now," Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson said. "There have been a lot of tears. Just as much as anything, you feel like you don’t get any closure. You go up to Lakeland and win a tough game and it’s a business trip and you don’t even get to go down and go through everything.”
Dodson added: “I wouldn’t want to be the person to make those types of situations. It’s a tough situation all around. I don’t envy those guys that are making those choices.”
The Trailblazers and Cavaliers were set to square off today for a third-straight postseason. In 2018, Lord Botetourt defeated Spotswood in the state quarterfinals on the way to winning the Class 3 title. The Trailblazers returned the favor a year later with a state semifinal win before eventually bringing home the program's fifth state championship ring.
“There are a lot of different emotions," Spotswood point guard MacKenzie Freeze said. "We’re feeling a little defeated, even though we felt very confident going into the game. It feels like it got stripped from us, in a sense. We’re very disappointed, mostly because it was something we were really looking forward to. It’s just really sad for all of us.”
The Trailblazers had planned to head to Richmond on Thursday and stay overnight before playing in the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Instead, they gathered in the halls of Spotswood High School on Thursday and comforted each other after the disappointment of a season coming to an abrupt — and shocking — end.
“We’re going to have a dinner tonight and celebrate that way," Ouderkirk said Thursday. "We’ll get together with everyone in the community next week at Spotswood. We know it’s a big achievement, but it’s just not a really great feeling right now.”
The tears that flowed the faces of the Trailblazers players this weekend were supposed to be happy ones, Dodson said. This wasn't how anyone envisioned the season ending after the adversity the team had already fought through.
But the end result was still the same — another state title for Spotswood's dominant program and, more importantly, back-to-back championships for just the second time in school history.
“Especially with this group of seniors — Stephanie, Kenzie, Lexi, all of them — they’ve accomplished a historic amount of success," Dodson said. "They haven’t lost a game in the state of Virginia. They’re the second team in school history to win back-to-back state titles.”
The tears coming down the faces of Freeze, Ouderkirk, and countless others were from the sadness Spotswood felt at the time. But the seniors admitted they'll turn into happy ones eventually and once that happens, the celebration will really begin.
“It’s been the best two years of my life," Freeze said. "I am really thankful for all the people I’ve grown close to and to be able to play and enjoy the game I love. I’ve learned so many great life lessons and built so many relationships. It’s just been an amazing two years. I hope we left our stamp on the future generations and showed them how much hard work can get you.”
