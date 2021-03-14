Spotswood used a potent rushing attack to finally get a win on Saturday.
The Trailblazers exploded for 205 yards rushing in a 35-0 shutout of rival East Rockingham in non-district football action in Elkton.
It was Spotswood’s first win over the Eagles since 2016.
Sam Polglase led the Trailblazers (1-2) with seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Shonk had six carries for 40 yards and two scores.
Noah Burtner added six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown while A.J. Dooms had a 17-yard completion and Tony Fornadel with 3-for-8 passing for 15 yards.
The Eagles are now 0-4.
In other local sports:
Prep Football
Broadway 28, Liberty-Bedford 14: In Bedford, Bryce Suters rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, Cameron Showalter added 109 rushing yards and another score, and the Gobblers (2-0) scored 21 unanswered points to defeat the Minutemen (0-3) in a game that was scheduled Tuesday.
Liberty took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter thanks to a pair of Tanner Stanley touchdowns. The quarterback ran it in from 5 yards out to tie the score at 7, then connected with Marquis Ingram for a 10-yard score for a one-touchdown advantage.
Suters scored on runs of 11 and 45 yards in the second half, while Showalter added a 4-yard score.
Broadway rushed for 301 yards and quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller completed three passes for 103 yards.
Stanley rushed for 83 yards and completed 11 of 26 passes for 82 yards.
The game started 90 minutes after the scheduled kickoff because of late-arriving officials.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
BRIDGEWATER 11, EMORY & HENRY 0: Bridgewater College scored a double-header sweep over ODAC rival Emory & Henry on Saturday, winning 11-0 and 4-1. Hunter Clever had five RBI for the Eagles in the opener while Timothy Hopson doubled in both games.
EASTERN MENNONITE 5, VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 2: EMU split a doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan, winning the first game 5-2 before dropping the second 8-0. Jaylon Lee homered for the Royals in the opener and Robert Guenther had a pair of doubles.
VMI 17, JAMES MADISON 7: Ty Swaim went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three batted in to lead VMI (3-7) past JMU (2-6). Nick Stewart took the loss for the Dukes on the mound while Adam Jewell picked up his first win for the Keydets.
LACROSSE
College Men
ROANOKE 12, BRIDGEWATER 11: Roanoke’s Luke Kammerman had three goals and an assist to lead his team to a narrow victory against Bridgewater. Eric HUsselbaugh scored four goals and had an assist for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
College
EASTERN MENNONITE 3, SOUTHERN VIRGINIA 0: Emily Campbell struck out 11 in a no-hitter for the Royals, who split the doubleheader with Southern Virginia. Bri Allen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Game 1. Southern Virginia rebounded for a 5-1 victory in Game 2.
TENNIS
College Men
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 7, BRIDGEWATER 2: Virginia Wesleyan handled Bridgewater in the ODAC opener despite Canon Second scoring a victory in No. 1 singles for the Eagles and Gabe Elder coming through in the No. 4 singles spot.
College Women
JAMES MADISON 7, DAVIDSON 0: Daria Afanasyeva won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-2 and paired up with Jana Roka in doubles as the Dukes swept past Davidson on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
RANDOLPH-MACON 3, EASTERN MENNONITE 1: Randolph-Macon scored a double-header sweep of Eastern Mennonite. Kolby Gibson had 21 kills over two matches to lead the Yellow Jackets. Jacob Durren and Nate McGhee each had nine kills for the Royals in a 3-1 loss during the nightcap.
College Women
WASHINGTON & LEE 3, BRIDGEWATER 1: Brynne Gould had 17 kills to lead Washington & Lee past Bridgewater in four sets. Ashley Casey had 11 kills for the Eagles in the loss.
BRIDGEWATER 3, FERRUM 0: Hope Jennings had 10 kills while Grace Hayes recorded 21 assists to lead Bridgewater in a sweep of Ferrum at the Washington & Lee ODAC Triangular.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
JAMES MADISON 12, VMI 7: Travis Reifsnider went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI to spark the JMU offense in a victory at VMI. Jensen LaPoint added a homer, a double and drove in three runs for the Dukes. Donovan Burke picked up the win on the mound.
JMU improved to 4-6 on the season and took a 2-1 series win against the Keydets.
SOCCER
College Men
EASTERN MENNONITE 0, SHENANDOAH 0: Eastern Mennonite out shot Shenandoah 27-21 and got eight saves from Ahmed Zaatar in a shutout effort, but had to settle for a scoreless tie against ODAC rival Shenandoah.
College Women
BRIDGEWATER 2, ROANOKE 1: Destiny Zapata scored a pair of goals for Bridgewater, which held off Roanoke in an ODAC match. Sydney Davis finished with four saves against five shots on goal for the Eagles.
GUILFORD 1, EASTERN MENNONITE 0: Anna Filipkowski came up with eight saves for Eastern Mennonite, but Crystal Rivas was able to slip one by her to give Guilford a narrow ODAC victory.
TOWSON 2, JAMES MADISON 0: Jenna Blank and Danielle Maggio each scored goals for Towson as the Tigers took down the Dukes in CAA action. JMU’s Alexandra Blom had seven saves, but the Dukes managed just two shots on goal against the Towson defense.
SOFTBALL
JMU 11, RHODE ISLAND 1: Hannah Shifflett, Michelle Sullivan and Lindsey Meeks all homered for JMU as the Dukes rolled past visiting Rhode Island in the first game of a doubleheader.
JMU 20, RHODE ISLAND 0: Kate Gordon homered twice in the first inning and Hallie Hall also had a pair clear the fence as JMU crushed Rhode Island in the second game of the doubleheader. In all, the Dukes went deep eight times in the game and improved to 5-0.
TENNIS
College Men
JAMES MADISON 6, MARY WASHINGTON 1: Moses Hutchinson picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory in No. 1 singles and was part of the Dukes’ No. 1 doubles victory as JMU handled the visitors from Mary Washington.
