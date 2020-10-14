Any time they can get on a court, they're sure to take the opportunity.
As the return of high school sports remains in limbo with Virginia stuck in Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam's reopening plan — the Virginia High School League has set a plan to return in December while the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association has yet to make a decision — city/county basketball players are relying on AAU basketball and the travel circuit more than ever before.
"They're very important," Spotswood 6-foot-4 guard Carmelo Pacheco said. "After I started playing in some of these big tournaments and on bigger teams, the schools have reached out. It’s important because we don’t know if we’re going to be playing in the high school season yet, so we have to make the most of it.”
This past weekend, Pacheco was one of four city/county players to play in the Seen Circuit — an event created by Woodside coach and former Arkansas standout Stefan Walsh to help players play in front of college coaches.
Welsh, who is the creator of the iSee You Scouting Service, had each game live-streamed as eight teams featuring the top players from across Virginia played in games Friday and Saturday. The event took place at the Hylton Boys & Girls Club in Dale City.
Broadway's Nate Tinnell and Eastern Mennonite's Trey Gillenwater were the other two city/county players that joined Pacheco on Team 540 while East Rockingham four-star prospect Tyler Nickel suited up with Team 804.
"It's been a good experience so far," said Tinnell, who is a 6-foot-4 forward with a Division II scholarship offer for football from Frostburg State. "I've made new friends and met some new coaches and got some great knowledge from them."
While Tinnell tweaked his ankle on Thursday during a practice at Horizons Edge in Harrisonburg and never got a chance to suit up, Gillenwater played through a back injury that he suffered early on. Despite the lingering pain throughout the weekend, the 6-foot-2 guard impressed with his shooting ability from deep.
"It was a really good experience for me," Gillenwater said. "I wasn't able to play a little while at the end, but the time I was in and the time I got to just sit and watch such good players was really fun for me. Knowing a lot of them already have a ton of offers and just competing against them and comparing to them was fun for me."
Nickel is a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals and is considered one of the top 100 recruits in the country for the class of 2022. While these events remain important for the 6-foot-8 wing, they've taken on even more meaning for guys such as Pacheco (2022), Gillenwater (2022) and Tinnell (2021), who are still looking for their first scholarship offer for hoops.
"It's a good experience," Pacheco said. "Right now, for me, I'm judging myself against the ranked players and guys who already have offers. So, that was a cool part about it. It definitely [motivates me]. I see what the other players are doing and that helps me better my own game."
Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 versatile wing that many feel is on the verge of a breakthrough as a legitimate high-level Division I prospect, had the best weekend of the three city/county products on Team 540.
Using both his 3-point shooting and an innate ability to get to the rim at ease, Pacheco said that he was able to get comfortable pretty quickly despite playing with a group of players that he hasn't spent much time playing beside before.
“It’s OK right now but I feel like as we keep playing with each other, it’ll be better," Pacheco said.
The roster for Team 540 features Cam Cormany of Radford, Jayson Easton of Allegheny, Ayrion Journiette of Northside and players from Patrick Henry, William Fleming, Roanoke Catholic, Auburn and James River.
"It does get tough playing with multiple teams and playing with so many kids from different areas because every team and every player is different with how they play," Gillenwater said. "I think it's gotten a lot easier for me, though, because I've had good coaches for these events and since I've already been playing on so many teams, I sort of know what to expect."
Roanoke Catholic coach Shawn Good serves as the head coach for Team 540. Without Tinnell, the team struggled on the boards in the opening weekend.
"It's a little rough the first few practices trying to figure out how everyone plays and just building that chemistry with new faces and coaches," Tinnell said. "Overall, though, it has not been hard to mesh well with my teammates. They all work hard and are very talented, so that makes it a lot easier."
Despite some setbacks in the opening weekend due to injuries, Gillenwater and Tinnell will have two more opportunities to play in front of college coaches. The event will have a second weekend of games on Oct. 31 at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex and the championship round of the event will take place on Nov. 14 at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy in Richmond.
"It's a huge blessing to be able to play in events like this," Tinnell said. "Not very many people get these opportunities and I just want to take advantage of every one that I get. A lot of these kids are going to go off and play in college and playing with and against those types of players can only make you better as a player and prepare you in the best possible way for the next level."
Gillenwater said without events like the Seen Circuit and the help of coaches who have sent film to different colleges at various levels, he thinks his recruitment would have taken a hit during COVID-19 due to the uncertainty around the prep season.
Now, however, he said he looks forward to playing in even more events in the future.
"It pushes me to be the best I can, knowing that if I want to play at the level and I want to play at and think I can play at, those are the player that I'll be playing against all of the time," Gillenwater said. "Basically, I just need to stay in the gym as much as possible.”
