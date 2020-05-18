For a four-year period, Harrisonburg native Travis Harper was a durable pitcher for Tampa Bay as he averaged nearly 50 outings per season out of the bullpen.
But those innings finally caught up with the Circleville High and James Madison University product - he had the first surgery of his career after the 2006 Major League season.
"I went through physical therapy every day and worked out and tried to rehab my shoulder," he recalled. "I actually felt good about where I was at until the spring (of 2007) when I started to dial it up. So we did surgery and there was a lot more damage than (Dr. James Andrews) expected and I expected. We went back to physical therapy for another year. After a year and a half, I didn't have the (arm) strength to return."
Eventually, Harper realized his playing days were over.
"It was the end of the road. My career was going south," noted Harper, who turns 44 Thursday.
But that wasn't the case for his wife, Tiffany, who was working on her medical studies in Morgantown, West Virginia at the end of Harper's career.
"I became a stay-at-home dad and she took a position at the hospital there," he said. "I got to support her career and got to spend time with my family."
These days he is comfortable playing chauffeur to his two daughters, ages 16 and 12. The family lives in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Dr. Tiffany Harper - another Circleville grad - works as a Pathologist at WVU Medicine in the Eastern Panhandle.
Their oldest daughter, Leia, has been part of a volleyball club in Sterling while Alayna, 12, plays for the Chambersburg (Pa.) Revolution. Both girls have also been involved in dance.
"I have virtually no involvement in baseball. It requires evenings and weekends. I am still involved in my own daughters and their own sports and my family," Harper said. "If you are going to coach (baseball) in the minors, you have to be all in. That is not something I am interested in."
The thing he misses the most: spring training and being in Clearwater, Florida, in March.
"I miss it some. That is how it played out," he said of his volleyball dad role.
After starring at Circleville, Harper opted for JMU after also considering West Virginia University and Duke. "I went to JMU (baseball) camps even before high school," he said.
He played for the Dukes under Coach Kevin Anderson, who now has the same role at Division III Shenandoah in Winchester.
Harper was drafted out of JMU in the third round in 1997 by the Boston Red Sox. After that season, he became a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay.
The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2000 as he went 1-2 with an ERA of 4.78 in six games, with five starts. His first appearance came that August in Baltimore, as he started and allowed seven runs in less than three innings.
The next year he was 0-2, 7.71 in two starts and in 2002 Harper was 5-9, 5.46 in 37 games, with six starts.
Tampa Bay made him a full-time reliever in 2003, and he posted a 4-8 mark with an ERA of 3.77 in a career-high 61 games. In 2004, he was 6-2, 3.89 in 52 games, and also saw action in 52 games the next season, going 4-6, 6.75.
Harper was 2-0, 4.93 in 30 games with Tampa Bay in 2006.
His last MLB outing came August 1, 2006, as he allowed home runs to former University of Richmond standout Sean Casey and Brent Cleven in one inning out of the bullpen in a loss to the Detroit Tigers. For his career, Harper was 22-29 with an ERA of 4.94 in 240 games with 14 starts.
Harper faced some of the best hitters of his era. Alex Rodriguez hit .364 against him with two homers in 22 at-bats, Manny Ramirez batted .471 in 17 at-bats and Jason Giambi hit three homers in only 15 at-bats against Harper.
The JMU product had amazing success against Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, recently voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 23 at-bats, Jeter had just four hits (all singles) for an average of .174.
"He never throws the ball straight," Jeter told the Hartford Courant in 2005 about Harper. "He just has nasty stuff, especially when he faces me."
One of Harper's bullpen teammates in Tampa Bay in 2003 was Mike Venafro, another JMU product. Venafro went to Paul VI High in Fairfax, played in the majors from 1999 to 2004 and pitched in 24 games as a lefty reliever in Tampa Bay in his only season with the club.
"That was fun. Mike was a senior when I was a freshman," Harper said of their JMU days. "I got to know him a lot better in the bullpen (in the majors). He is a dynamic person. I really enjoyed my time with him."
Harper said he is not on social media and isn't consumed by the latest news in Major League Baseball, which is trying to salvage a season. Standing in the way is safety in a COVID-19 world and how to share revenue with the players in 2020.
"I don't know all of the details at what they are trying to negotiate," Harper said. "The owners are great at what they do. They try to win public appeal for what they are trying to do. It is just a battle of ideas. It seems like it has been that way forever. Both sides negotiate hard. Hopefully they come to an agreement and we can see some baseball at some point this year."
If not, Harper has plenty to keep him busy.
