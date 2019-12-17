A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a Fulks Run man accused of shooting two people over a trespassing dispute.
Amos Franklin Barb, 83, was indicted Monday on two felony counts of malicious wounding and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Following the indictment in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled Barb to appear in court on Jan. 7 to set a trial date or a plea hearing.
Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies say the investigation into Barb began on Oct. 5 at about 8:30 p.m., when deputies responded to the 13000 block of Third Hill Road in Fulks Run for a report of two gunshot victims.
When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from wounds.
The man was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center, while the woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a trespass allegation. The victims were in the area looking for cattle that escaped from their farm.
Barb, deputies said, exited a home and confronted the victims.
During the dispute, deputies said, Barb fired a shotgun at the victims, striking both of them.
The male victim returned three shots from a pistol, but all missed Barb.
Barb is free on a $50,000 bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.