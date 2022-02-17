LURAY — A Luray woman who told Page County School Board members in January she would bring "every single gun loaded" if her children had to wear masks in school has a trial set for this summer.
At an arraignment in Page General District Court on Thursday, Judge W. Dale Houff scheduled the trial for June 16 at 2 p.m., and granted Amelia King permission to leave the commonwealth of Virginia, which she was previously unable to do, according to court documents.
"I don't see any problem giving her permission to travel outside the commonwealth," Houff said.
The Luray Police Department charged King, 42, on Jan. 21 with making an oral threat while on school property. The charge is a class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.
The night before, the Page County School Board met to discuss the mask mandate in Virginia schools. During the public comment session, King said, "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. All right? That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to ..."
She was then interrupted by a board member informing her that her time was up. Page County Public Schools gives speakers three minutes for public comment.
King then said, "See y'all on Monday."
Both King and her attorney, Gene Hart, declined comment after the arraignment.
Later in the meeting, King sent board members an apology, which was read aloud by a board member: “I in no way meant to imply ‘all guns loaded’ as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks."
King was charged the next day and turned herself in, according to court documents. She owns firearms, court documents show, and "seems upset" when she turned herself in.
She was released by a magistrate on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents.
Court documents show King was released by the magistrate because she was not likely to obstruct justice or threaten, injure or intimidate a prospective witness, juror, victim, or family or household member. She has no previous charges, except for traffic tickets, according to court documents.
A firearm was not used in the offense, according to court documents, and she is not currently on probation or parole.
Upon release, King was ordered to refrain from possessing firearms or other weapons, and to stay off Page County Public Schools property.
The January meeting was held to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order giving parents a choice for their children to wear masks at school. The Page County School Board voted 4-2 to follow Youngkin's order.
On Wednesday, Youngkin signed legislation giving parents the choice of whether their children wear masks in school. The law takes place immediately and school divisions have until March 1 to comply.
