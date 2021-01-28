A federal judge canceled an upcoming civil jury trial involving two city police officers accused of using excessive force during a 2018 incident that sparked a citywide conversation about racial motivations in law enforcement.
Melissa Duncan, supported by Nexus Derechos Hermanos Attorneys, filed a lawsuit against Harrisonburg police officers Dwayne Jones and Steven Kramer in December 2019.
A three-day trial was scheduled to begin March 29 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, but instead, on Monday, Judge Michael Urbanski sent the case to Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe for mediation.
Attorneys in the case couldn’t be reached for comment.
The incident that sparked the lawsuit began on Dec. 16, 2018, when Jones and Kramer responded to a noise complaint at the home of Duncan and her wife, Marcus Bradley, at North 38 apartments in Harrisonburg.
The residents berated the officers for several minutes, calling them names and accusing them of being racist.
Bradley initially refused to sign a summons for the noise complaint and went back into the apartment.
The situation spiraled out of control soon after, as officers followed Bradley into her apartment to place her under arrest as she fled inside.
Once in the apartment, the officers tackled Bradley, and at that point, Duncan laid hands on officers fearing for her partner’s safety, she said. She was then Tased.
When phone-camera footage of the incident first circulated on social media, groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP voiced concern about the officers’ conduct.
In response, the Harrisonburg Police Department released over 30 minutes of body-cam footage of the incident. Throughout the video, Duncan and her wife argue with the police, occasionally insulting and shouting at them before Bradley fled into the apartment when she was told by officers that she was being placed under arrest.
“People saying something that you don’t like — that’s not the door open for you to assault them,” Duncan said during a press conference announcing the lawsuit.
Over the following days in December 2018, the local NAACP put out a letter saying that there was no wrongdoing by the officers after reviewing the body-cam footage and a conversation with then-Chief Eric English.
On May 20, 2019, Duncan was indicted on two felony counts of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest stemming from her conduct on the night of Dec. 16, 2018.
Nexus also sponsored Duncan’s criminal defense, according to Mike Donovan, the president and CEO of Nexus Services Inc., of which Nexus Derechos Hermanos Attorneys is a part.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Judge Bruce Albertson found Duncan not guilty of two felony counts of assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.
