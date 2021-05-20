A Rockingham County judge scheduled a trial Wednesday for a Baltimore man accused of shooting his girlfriend at a city motel in December and later trying to kill a police officer.
Umar Burley, 50, is charged with felony attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony malicious wounding, felony attempted murder, felony shooting at an emergency vehicle, two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
He faces up to life in prison.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a three-day jury trial to begin March 1.
The investigation into Burley began at about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10, when officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on South Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and later released.
Burley fled the scene in a U-Haul truck on Interstate 81, leading police to Woodstock.
A state police patrol vehicle was shot at prior to the chase.
Around 10 a.m., police say, a state trooper saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 254 mile marker in Rockingham County. The trooper pulled up to the truck and the driver shot out the patrol vehicle’s back window.
The chase continued, and the suspect’s vehicle rammed several police vehicles, as well as sideswiped a van traveling on U.S. 11. No injuries were reported from those collisions.
The chase ended near Woodstock when state police vehicles forced the suspect to stop on the south shoulder of the road in the 22000 block of U.S. 11.
Police say a firearm was recovered by state police at the scene.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Burley received a nearly $8 million settlement from the city of Baltimore in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal. The newspaper reported that Burley served seven years in prison after officers planted drugs in his car.
Burley is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
