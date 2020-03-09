A Lyft driver acquitted of two of three charges he faced in connection with a November dispute over a parking space will face a jury trial on the remaining charge.
Ryan C. Liskey, 31, of Harrisonburg, was charged with three misdemeanors: brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, and reckless handling of a firearm.
During a roughly three-hour trial on Feb. 25 in Rockingham County General District Court, Judge William Eldridge found Liskey guilty of the reckless handling of a firearm charge, but not guilty on the two remaining charges.
Liskey’s Fairfax-based attorney, Brian Geno, argued the case was about self-defense.
For the reckless handling charge, Eldridge ruled that firing the gun was excessive for self-defense.
Eldridge issued a six-month suspended sentence and one year of unsupervised probation.
Liskey appealed the conviction.
On Monday, during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a jury trial for June 8.
The investigation into Liskey began on Nov. 3, when the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Devon Lane at about 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.
Police determined Liskey, while driving for the ride-hailing service, got into an altercation with residents in the area over a parking spot.
The altercation became physical after Liskey pepper-sprayed a victim. A witness tried to intervene, and Liskey pulled out a pistol and fired it, HPD said in a press release.
Police recovered the pistol and a shell casing at the scene.
