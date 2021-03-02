After more than a year of delays, a Rockingham County judge scheduled the retrial of a Harrisonburg man accused in an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
He was set for trial in May, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed to July. Then, it was moved to September. That trial was also scrapped as local judges awaited approval from the Supreme Court of Virginia to resume jury trials.
On Feb. 16, the Supreme Court gave Harrisonburg and Rockingham County the go-ahead to schedule jury trials.
Trials will resume in mid-March, according to judges, with those incarcerated getting the first chance to schedule their day in court.
Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
During a hearing Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled Ibrahim’s retrial for April 28.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
At the trial, Mashkhal Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, that he crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
