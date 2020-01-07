A Rockingham County judge scheduled a trial on Tuesday for a Fulks Run man accused of shooting two people over a trespassing dispute.
Amos Franklin Barb, 83, is charged with two felony counts of malicious wounding and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a two-day jury trial to begin May 5.
Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies say the investigation into Barb began on Oct. 5 at about 8:30 p.m., when deputies responded to the 13000 block of Third Hill Road in Fulks Run for a report of two gunshot victims.
When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from wounds.
The man was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center, while the woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a trespassing allegation. The victims were in the area looking for cattle that escaped from their farm.
Barb, deputies said, exited a home and confronted the victims.
During the dispute, deputies said, Barb fired a shotgun at the victims, striking both of them.
The male victim, Nicholas Turner, 42, of Fulks Run, returned three shots from a pistol, but all missed Barb.
Turner was charged on Nov. 22 with felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Rockingham County General District Court.
Turner was convicted of felony malicious wounding in Rockingham County in 2005 and was sentenced to three years in prison with all but one month suspended.
Barb, who was free on a $50,000 bond from the Rockingham County Jail, is now being held without bond after violating his bond conditions.
Turner is free on a $5,000 bond.
