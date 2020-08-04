Unable to strike a plea deal with prosecutors, a Harrisonburg man accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his employer will head to trial later this month.
Christopher Robert Ritchie Jr., who goes by the nickname “C.J.,” was indicted on a felony count of embezzlement on Feb. 18.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court Tuesday, Ritchie appeared via telephone and waived his right to a jury trial.
As a result, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a bench trial for Aug. 26.
The investigation into Ritchie began on July 16, 2019, when management from Dean Steel Erectors called the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to report missing money.
Management told investigators that roughly $4,000 had been transferred between March and June from company accounts to Ritchie’s husband’s account.
Ritchie was arrested July 17, 2019. He was released on bail from the Rockingham County Jail.
This is the second time Ritchie has been charged with a felony.
In January 2015, Ritchie pleaded guilty to felony indecent liberties with a child and received a five-year suspended sentence.
Ritchie was arrested in November 2013 by a Page County Sheriff’s Office investigator working with the Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Prosecutors say the crime took place in Rockingham County.
On Nov. 1, 2013, Ritchie, then a Spanish teacher at Page County High School, met a student in Harrisonburg, and they had sex at his apartment.
