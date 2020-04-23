A Rockingham County judge scheduled a jury trial for a New York tractor-trailer driver accused of causing a Christmas Eve crash that killed two Shenandoah Valley residents.
Raheel Azhar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury on Feb. 18 on two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.
He was arrested March 2.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a jury trial for Sept. 9.
The investigation into Azhar began at about 7:10 p.m., when emergency crews responded to U.S. 11 just south of the Interstate 81 interchange 251.
Virginia State Police say Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, was driving a 1998 Chevy Tahoe on U.S. 11 when a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer tried to turn left into the Pilot Flying J travel center at 3634 N. Valley Pike.
The vehicles collided, and Harlow died at the scene.
Nancy Lambert, 82, of Rockingham County, was a passenger in the Chevy Tahoe. She was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
At the time, Azhar was charged with reckless driving.
Azhar was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
U.S. 11 was closed for about four hours as police investigated the scene and crews cleaned up the debris.
Azhar is free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
