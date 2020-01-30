A Rockingham County judge scheduled a jury trial Thursday for a Broadway man accused of causing an August crash that killed a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employee.
Joshua Morgan, 26, is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Aug. 5 crash. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a three-day jury trial to begin Sept. 14 and denied a defense request that he be granted limited driving privileges in the meantime.
Morgan was arrested Oct. 23, following his indictment on Oct. 21.
The investigation into Morgan began when emergency crews responded to a traffic crash on Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane just west of Broadway, at about 9:30 p.m.
Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger west when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police.
As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Morgans were not related.
Raven Morgan served for six years as a public communication assistant at the sheriff’s office on South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.
Police say Joshua Morgan blamed the crash on a malfunction with his vehicle. However, police say, the vehicle was working properly at the time.
It’s unclear if Morgan will make the claim as part of his defense.
He is free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
During Thursday’s hearing, Morgan’s attorney, William Allen, asked Albertson to modify his client’s bond conditions to allow him to drive to and from work and doctor appointments.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst told Albertson that Morgan poses too much of a threat to the public when he’s behind the wheel.
Allen argued that prohibiting Morgan from driving is punishing him before he has his day in court.
“We’re essentially suspending his license before conviction,” he said.
Albertson denied Allen’s request, saying he believed allowing Morgan to drive posed a threat to public safety. He also added that Morgan’s license isn’t suspended but his order to not drive is a condition of his bond.
