HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County man charged with shooting and killing a Grottoes man last summer begins a five-day jury trial on Monday.
Pierce Austin Delawder, 21, is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of William Reeves Jr., 44, of Grottoes, on June 27 in Port Republic.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst filed a motion Feb. 14 asking the court to bar the defense from mentioning or introducing evidence of the victim’s prior criminal record, saying it would be both irrelevant and prejudicial.
Delawder’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said he had no intention of bringing it up, and Judge Thomas J. Wilson granted the request during a hearing Thursday.
Wilson also heard a motion from Cook, who sought to prohibit the commonwealth from introducing evidence of controlled substances found in a vehicle in which Delawder was a passenger. Cook argued the evidence is not relevant to this particular case.
According to court records, Delawder is scheduled to go to court March 21 on charges of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing schedule one or two drugs.
Wilson ruled there should be no mention of evidence of drugs in the car, or a pill fragment.
Garst also filed a motion to bar the defense from mentioning self defense in opening statements or introducing evidence. However, this was denied.
On June 27 just before 7:30 p.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office first received a call of a man with a gunshot wound on the corner of Port Republic Road and U.S. 340.
Upon arrival, deputies found Reeves on the ground of the 340 Quick Stop parking lot with gunshot wounds. According to deputies, Reeves and his wife were in a verbal argument with Delawder, who fled the scene after shots were fired.
The jury trial begins Monday at 8 a.m. in Rockingham County Circuit Court. There will be a remote viewing area for the first day of the trial.
