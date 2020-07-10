In early March, a Rockingham County judge scheduled separate jury trials for three men charged in connection with a July 2019 shooting in Harrisonburg.
But a few weeks later, COVID-19 and Gov. Ralph Northam’s subsequent stay-at-home order and phased reopening wiped out the trials scheduled for May, June and July.
Daryan Marcquez Ferguson, 20, Aaron Christopher Gordon, 20, and Za’Juan Page, 20, all of Harrisonburg, are charged with two felony counts of malicious wounding by mob and two felony counts of robbery. Page also faces two felony counts of malicious wounding.
On Thursday, during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge T.J. Wilson finalized a new trial schedule.
Page is now set for trial for Sept. 10, Gordon for Nov. 12 and Ferguson for Dec. 10. Each trial is scheduled for two days.
The case is being prosecuted by the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
The Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused itself because one of the defendants is a victim in another case. It’s unclear which defendant is the victim.
The investigation into the trio began on July 14, 2019, at about 6:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to City Hall for the report of two gunshot victims.
However, the victims drove to the area of East Johnson and Community streets, where they were found by police.
Police believe the shooting took place at the J-M Apartments off West Grattan Street in downtown, but the victims fled in a car.
Police say the victims were taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center. One was then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The two victims, police say, were sitting in a car on West Grattan Street when they were approached by the suspects.
Police say a struggle ensued with one of the suspects and the victim in the passenger's seat after the suspects displayed a gun. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking both men. Police did not say which suspect they believe pulled the trigger.
While Gordon has no previous felony convictions, Page was convicted of five felonies as a juvenile, including felony robbery and felony robbery with a firearm, according to court records.
Gordon is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, while the other two are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.